Mavericks Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Eastern Conference Big Man

Big changes could be on the horizon for the Dallas Mavericks, after their disastrous second-half of the season. Losers of 18-of-their-final-27 games, the Mavs saw themselves drop from fourth place in the Western Conference, all the way to 11th, missing the postseason altogether.

General manager Nico Harrison recently told reporters that he hopes to shift the roster around this summer, adding “defense and rebounding” to the squad.

“I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “That’s going to be addressed.”

“Bleacher Report’s” Grant Hughes recently identified an offseason trade target who fits both of those needs. In an April 13 article, he pinpointed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner as a talent that Dallas should work to acquire this summer.

“Dallas should have its eyes on Turner, who’d bring rim protection and some switchability to a defense that little of both,” Hughes wrote. “But can it come up with an offer that’d pique Indy’s interest? Suppose Dallas packaged its 2023 first-round pick, which it has a 79.8 percent chance of keeping, with Dāvis Bertāns (pure salary filler) and either Jaden Hardy or Josh Green? Might that intrigue Indiana? That feels a little light from the Pacers’ perspective, and such a deal might even hinge on whether the Pacers liked whoever was available when Dallas picks, likely at No. 10. Remember, the Mavericks can’t technically trade their 2023 first-round selection because of the Stepien rule. But they can essentially agree to draft a player a trade partner—Indiana in this case—would want and then send the player out in a deal. With Luka Dončić and free agent Kyrie Irving, Dallas’ offense is all but guaranteed to be dangerous with nearly any other three-man combination alongside those two. Everything the Mavs do this offseason should focus on defense and perimeter shooting.”

If Dallas was to make a move for the veteran big man, then they’d have to wait until July 29, as Turner signed a two-year $58 million contract extension, less than six months ago.

Nico Harrison is Optimistic That The Mavs Can Keep Kyrie Irving

Harrison also discussed another major question mark looming over the Mavericks’ offseason, the impending free agency of Irving.

He told the media that, after his exit interview with the 31-year-old, that he feels optimistic that the organization can keep Irving around for years to come.

“I think the things he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted, and allowed to be himself. I think those are the things he’s said kind of consistently, and that gives me the optimism that he wants to be here,” Harrison explained.

Nico Harrison Endorses Jason Kidd as Mavericks Head Coach

While there may be changes coming to Dallas’ roster, the same can’t be said for their head coaching position.

Harrison publicly endorsed Jason Kidd as the team’s man in charge going into the offseason.

“Listen, Jason Kidd’s our coach. If you look at what we did last year no one was like, ‘hey is Jason Kidd the coach?’” Harrison said. “I think J-Kidd is the same coach that brought us to the Western Conference Finals, but when you don’t reach your goals everybody has to be evaluated. I need to be evaluated, Jason Kidd… we have to sit down and say ‘what could we have done better?’”