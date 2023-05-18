Mavericks Trade Proposal Would Ditch No. 10 Overall Pick for Rim Protector

The Dallas Mavericks remained at pick No. 10, after Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, leaving their hopes of landing Victor Wembanyama in the dust. If the team wants to add some much needed size this summer, they’ll have to do it another way.

Luckily for the, their 2023 draft pick will likely garner some interest from teams around the league. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley drafted an article where he proposed four trades involving teams who won’t be selecting the big Frenchmen.

Buckley pitched the following scenario, netting the Mavs Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Dāvis Bertāns, Jaden Hardy and No. 10 pick

“The No. 10 pick may not do too much for [Luka] Dončić, but sending it out as part of a package for interior anchor Myles Turner absolutely would,” Buckley wrote. “Among the many reasons Dallas disappointed this past season was its tumble from seventh to 25th in defensive efficiency. Turner may not cure all of the Mavs’ ills on that end, but the two-time blocks champ would be a tremendous insurance policy on the back line.”

Landing Turner would be a big help for a Mavericks team that struggled to find any sort of identity inside. Jason Kidd was forced to rely on a carousel of bigs all season, none of which made a significant impact.

The former Texas standout appeared in 62 games for the Pacers this season, playing about 29.4 minutes each time. It was undoubtedly the best season in Turner’s eight-year NBA career. His scoring average jumped up from 12.9 points per game to 18.0, while he continued to hit the glass, grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game. Plus, he was a force on defense, rejecting 2.3 shots per game.

Indiana’s No. 33 was efficient all season, knocking down 54.8% of his attempts from the field, and a career-high 37.3% of his threes.

If Dallas was to make a move for the veteran big man, then they’d have to wait until July 29, as Turner signed a two-year $58 million contract extension, less than six months ago.

Nico Harrison Plans to Bring Defense and Rebounding to Mavericks

Turner fits the bill that general manager Nico Harrison presented to the media last month. During his exit interview, Harrison told reporters that he hopes to add defense and rebounding to the roster this summer.

“I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “That’s going to be addressed.”

Mavericks Projected to Select Gradey Dick at No. 10

Should the organization decide to keep their first round pick, they’ll have the chance to pick up a young player, who could become an important roster piece down the line.

In CBS Sports’ 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Dallas was projected to select Gradey Dick out of the University of Kanas at No. 10.

Author Kyle Boone made his pitch for the Mavs to pick the sharpshooting wing.

“Tall wings who have the ability to shoot it — and do so successfully in the multitude of ways Dick can shoot it — don’t come around every draft,” Boone wrote. “His game is tailor-made for an NBA role player with room to grow into more.”

Dick averaged 14.1 points on 44.2% shooting from the field and 40.3% shooting from distance (on 5.7 three-point attempts per game) in 36 starts for the Jayhawks this year. The 20-year-old also tallied 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.