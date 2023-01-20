Mavs Proposal Flips Christian Wood for $100 Million Big Man & 20 PPG Scorer

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to meet the high expectations that were set for them heading into the season. With Luka Doncic at the helm, they should be pushing all of their chips onto the table for a championship, but they’ve been hesitant.

Christian Wood is in need of a contract extension by the end of the year, but if the Mavericks would rather avoid re-signing him, they could potentially look to trade him. And by giving up a first-round pick in the trade, they could get some decent value back in return.

Here’s an outline of a potential three-team trade that would also involve the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets:

Mavericks receive: Nikola Vucevic, Kelly Oubre

Bulls receive: Christian Wood

Hornets receive: Davis Bertans, 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected via DAL), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via DAL)

*Bulls and Hornets swap 2026 second-round picks (with heavy protections)

Nikola Vucevic went off in the Bulls W: 43 PTS (ties career-high)

13 REB

4 AST

4 STL

5 Threes pic.twitter.com/hxTxatombk — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

This trade would see the Mavericks bring back a great level of value for Wood. Adding Vucevic to the mix would likely be a slight downgrade from Wood, but he can still play a large role in Dallas. His rebounding and outside shooting would be solid next to Doncic.

As for Oubre, his perimeter skills would be highly valuable for the Mavericks. He’s a top-notch scorer and could provide Doncic with some relief in the scoring column.

Chicago would effectively be trading Vucevic for Wood straight up. Sure, they would have to re-sign Wood, but at just 27 years old (versus the 32-year-old Vucevic), he could prove to be a better long-term option for the Bulls.

Lastly, the Hornets would be getting decent draft capital in return for an expiring contract in Oubre. Taking on Bertans’ contract would be a tough hit, but adding a first and two seconds could make it worth it.

Luka Doncic Asking Mavericks for More Help

Dallas made a magical run to the Western Conference Finals last year but losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks over the summer was a tough pill to swallow. They added Wood, but it hasn’t been quite enough.

And now, a report from Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic has made it known to the Mavericks that he wants more help.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” MacMahon wrote.

Christian Wood Discusses Partnership With Luka Doncic

However, while the Mavericks may want to consider trading Wood instead of extending him, the big man has spoken highly of his partnership with Doncic.

“They [the team] just trust me,” Wood said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans for Life. “They said keep shooting it, and I think the next couple possessions, I got two more open looks after that. So, Luka, me and him have some weird connection. He just tells me to just keep shooting it. He trusts me to shoot it. These guys trust me to make big shots and make big defensive plays and I’m starting to do that as of late… We [Wood and Doncic] just go together like ice cream and fudge, I guess.”