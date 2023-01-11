Mavericks Proposal Lands $85 Million Guard in 3-Team Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are in a bit of an odd position this year. Luka Doncic is fully capable of leading a team to a championship, but the talent around him isn’t quite there. However, they are just a year or two away from being able to trade all of their first-round picks for a real co-star.

In turn, it might be best for them to wait a year or two before trading away any picks. Instead, they could look to add some at the trade deadline. One trade I proposed for Heavy Sports would see them do just that while also remaining competitive.

Here’s the full outline of the trade I proposed that also involves the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat:

Mavericks receive: Kyle Lowry, James Wiseman, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW)

Warriors receive: Max Strus, Dwight Powell

Heat receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW)

Kyle Lowry with the TOUGH mid-range bucket 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/wogtaA2NTp — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) January 7, 2023

This deal could end up being perfect for the Mavericks. Lowry isn’t the player he once was, but he could fill the void left by Jalen Brunson while also providing some championship experience. His contract is also up a year before Hardaway’s – at the end of next season. Plus, Dallas could take a chance on Wiseman, who hasn’t quite panned out for the Warriors, while also adding a first-round pick.

For Golden State, this deal would see them make big improvements to their bench unit. Strus would pair beautifully with Jordan Poole off the pine, giving the Warriors another three-point specialist to work with. As for Powell, he’s a great upgrade over Wiseman, as he’s been one of the most serviceable bigs in the league for the last five years.

Lastly, the Heat would change their rotational mindset a bit in this deal. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro would take over the ball-handling duties, while Hardaway would give them some much-needed shot creation and scoring. DiVincenzo would add to their guard/wing depth, and Green would give them another frontcourt option.

Mavericks Could Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Cavaliers

Hardaway has reportedly been made available in trade talks. According to Marc Stein and his newsletter, The Stein Line, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be the most likely landing spot, using Caris LeVert as trade bait.

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season,” Stein wrote on Monday. “Caris LeVert’s expiring $18.8 million contract is the simplest match for Hardaway, who has emerged from a very slow start to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range in 21 games entering Sunday’s play since Mavericks coach Jason Kidd moved him into the starting lineup.”

Mavericks Haven’t Done Enough Around Luka Doncic

While Dallas’ best bet could be to wait a couple more years, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Mavericks have failed to put adequate talent around Doncic thus far in his career.

“Dallas desperately needs a second star to help maximize Dončić’s prime and give him a real shot at championship contention,” Buckley wrote. “Of course, that’s been true for quite a while now, and there’s no reason to think the Mavs are any closer to finding one.”