Mavericks Eyeing Kyrie Irving Trade for Former No. 1 Pick

The Dallas Mavericks blew up the trade deadline this year when they made a move for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, trading Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two seconds in exchange for the star point guard.

That being said, Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning he could choose to leave if he wanted. However, according to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports 1, the Mavericks could look to swap Irving for Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers might consider it.

“LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis…,” Broussard said via First Things First. “Dallas’ objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn’t ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that.”

"LeBron James is sending a message to one Anthony Davis. … Dallas' objective this summer is Kyrie for AD sign-and-trade. If AD doesn't ball in these last 23 games, the Lakers might look at something like that." — @Chris_Broussard explains: pic.twitter.com/Aul5R7XCs9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2023

LA has struggled to compete for a playoff spot for the past two seasons. Ever since the trade for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have struggled. And even though they ditched Westbrook at this year’s deadline, if Davis doesn’t produce some stellar performances, Broussard believes the Lakers could move him.

For the Mavericks, adding Davis to the roster could give them an opportunity to pair Luka Doncic with one of the best big men in the league. Despite his injury history, Davis’ defense and ability to dominate the post would pair beautifully with Doncic’s incredible ability to puppeteer an offense.

A trade of that magnitude would completely shake up the league. LeBron James’ past connection with Irving could springboard the idea into play, and the Mavericks’ desire not to lose Irving for nothing could keep them interested. Plus, Davis might be a better fit next to Doncic than Irving is.

Anthony Davis Previously Connected to Mavericks

This isn’t the first time that Davis has been linked to the Mavericks. Collin Cowherd of ESPN divulged as much on his show, The Herd.

“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd stated. “They cant depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis…I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time, he said, the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not coincidence.”

🔊@ColinCowherd: "LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play. They cant depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis." pic.twitter.com/7ybSOgD76Z — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 15, 2023

Kyrie Irving Praises Partnership With Luka Doncic

While the Lakers (and Mavericks) could potentially be eyeing an Irving-for-Davis swap this summer, for now, they seem content with their current roster. Irving has reportedly been fond of his partnership with Doncic thus far. He said that he’s looking forward to further breaking bread with Doncic soon.

“I’ve only been around him for two weeks. But we’ve had incredible dialogue being at the arena and also being at the practice facility for a little bit, we get to know each other a little bit,” Irving said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube channel. “I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star Break where we have some home games, we can break some bread with our families, and just really include everybody that’s gonna be on this journey with us.”