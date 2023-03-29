Mavericks Trade Proposal Ditches Kyrie Irving for 3 New Players

Based on how the Dallas Mavericks have performed since the trade deadline, it’s safe to say that the Kyrie Irving trade hasn’t panned out quite as well as they may have hoped. As things stand, the Mavericks are 37-39 on the season and just on the outside of the Play-In Tournament picture.

If things continue to trend downward, Irving, who is in the final year of his deal, could choose to leave for another destination. In the case that happens, Dallas should attempt to execute a sign-and- trade, and this potential deal with the New York Knicks could make sense.

Here’s the outline of a potential trade:

Knicks receive: Irving

Mavericks receive: Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick

In any sign-and-trade, the Mavericks wouldn’t get equal value to what they gave up. Since Irving will be an unrestricted free agent, he can choose where he wants to sign, and any team that wants to bring him on board won’t need to negotiate with Dallas to get a deal done.

However, in the case of New York, they would have to work something out with the Mavericks because they don’t have enough cap space to sign Irving outright.

For the Knicks, bringing in Irving could make them a legitimate force in the East. A starting lineup of Irving, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein (or another center they sign) could compete with the best.

Plus, over the summer, the Knicks were reportedly on Irving’s list of preferred teams in a potential trade.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks would get an immediate upgrade at the starting center position, a nice prospect to take a chance on, and two first-round picks to use in future trades.

Kyrie Irving Discusses Experience With Mavericks

After one of the Mavericks’ recent losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Irving spoke about his experience thus far with the Mavericks and what they need to do moving forward.

“I mean, not really. I didn’t imagine [this],” Irving said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “I expect to win every ball game that I play. So, that’s the attitude I go on with. But the reality is what it in. We are 3-7. But again, it’s a team basketball game. As much as people want to put it on me and Luka [Doncic], it’s a team basketball game, and we talk about that in a locker room. Everyone loves to point fingers at what we’re doing, but it’s a team-aspect game. And I feel like when we focus on our team aspect, that’s when we get clear answers. But when we focus on two guys and what our numbers are and whether we can play better, it limits all the other guys and their capabilities in that locker room, and I don’t want to do that. I believe in each one of those guys. And when I was coming here, I knew that giving up Dorian Finney-Smith or giving up Spencer [Dinwiddie], that was gonna be a change to any lineup that they had going o. Different minutes. Guys get in and out of the lineup. I haven’t necessarily been as healthy as I would like to be at this point in the season. Other guys haven’t been as healthy. e and Luka as well, more importantly. But again, there’s no time for excuses. We just got to lace them up and get ready.”

Jaden Hardy Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving

In addition, Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy recently spoke about how great Irving has been as a teammate since joining the team.

“Playing with [Luka and Kyrie], they both give me confidence,” Hardy said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Just always in my ear trying to help me. [I’m] asking them when I’m out there on the floor what they see, and them just telling me – it helps me when I’m out there.”