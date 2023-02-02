Mavs Motivated to Acquire 2-Time All-Star as New Luka Doncic Co-Star: Report

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to depend on Luka Doncic for everything, all eyes must be on the impending February 9 trade deadline. And according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks are one of the teams constantly mentioned in regard to a potential trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“That is why someone like Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ two-time All-Star who’s in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum contract, would have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decided to move the 27-year-old guard before next Thursday’s deadline — despite some concern about his recovery process from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee,” Fischer wrote. “The [Los Angeles] Lakers, [Miami] Heat, [New York] Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive. Portland also showed interest in signing LaVine last offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Atlanta loomed as a potential LaVine destination before the Hawks splurged for Dejounte Murray.”

Latest for @YahooSports: Revisionist history suggests when NBA All-Stars seek a trade, his preferred list of teams can often backfire. In 2017, Kyrie Irving even left Boston off his group of desire teams… by design: https://t.co/pzDfVlPy1v — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 2, 2023

As noted by Fischer, LaVine inked a massive extension with the Bulls this past offseason. However, after jumping out to a less-than-stellar 23-27 record, some have questioned whether or not Chicago will choose to sell assets at the trade deadline.

LaVine has put together a solid season for the Bulls thus far. The star guard has appeared in 46 of the Bulls’ 50 games and is playing 35.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 46.1% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

For the Mavericks, adding a player like LaVine would help them capitalize on the phenomenal season Doncic is having. He would provide them with a long-term co-star, too, as he is under contract for the next five years.

Mavericks Linked to Deandre Ayton Trade

Dallas has also been linked to a potential trade for Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. Tim MacMahon of ESPN noted the connection during a recent appearance on The Lowe Post podcast.

“Well, Deandre Ayton is certainly interesting, and he can veto any trade this year because he signed that extension,” MacMahon said. “I don’t know that there’s a very long list of places that he would veto. I think that it’s reasonable to assume, based on the way things played out this summer, some of the comments he made, that he might not see Phoenix as his long-term home. And certainly, he wanted to go to [the] Indiana [Pacers]. So, whether that happens now or not, I don’t know. It is interesting. He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation.”

Play

Dallas Mavericks trade rumors with Tim MacMahon 👀 | The Lowe Post On today's edition of the Lowe Post, Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon discuss… 0:00 Tim MacMahon joins the podcast 1:50 The refs' blown call, LeBron’s meltdown & Pat Bev’s technical foul 6:52 76ers vs Nuggets reaction & Embiid over Jokic for MVP? 16:00 Indiana Pacers extend Myles Turner 20:32 Danny Ainge’s approach to the trade… 2023-01-31T01:32:11Z

Mavericks Urged to Not Make Big Trade

While the Mavericks could look to make major improvements. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report urged them not to make any big deals and instead look to the future, keep draft picks, and make a move next year.

“Any star or fringe star who’s up for grabs will command better returns than the Mavs can offer. And even if they can win the bidding for, like, John Collins or Myles Turner, they shouldn’t actually want to.

“This team needs a glitzier infusion of talent and is, therefore, better served to wait until the offseason, when it can peddle up to three first-rounders and four swaps in star-trade packages,” Favale wrote.