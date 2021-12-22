Mavs Sign NBA Vet, Summer League Standout as Luka Doncic Hits Protocols

The Dallas Mavericks continue to get bad news from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. On Wednesday afternoon Shams Charania reported that both Luka Doncic and Trey Burke had entered the league’s protocols. The news now means the Mavs have five players in protocol now with Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock and Josh Green already out.

Doncic had already missed the teams last five games with a sore ankle. This season he’s been averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8 rebounds per game. Burke has been a key contributor off the bench this season for Dallas averaging 7.5 points and 2.2 assists per game.

With the news about Doncic and Burke Charania also reported that the Mavs are adding guard Carlik Jones from the G-League’s Texas Legends to a 10-day hardship contract. Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the team is adding Brandon Knight of the G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce to a similar deal.

Background on Jones and Knight

Jones has played 10 games this season in the G League and has had a strong campaign. He’s averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far in his first season of pro basketball. Prior to the Texas Legends Jones played his college ball at Radford for three seasons before transferring to Louisville for the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his college career. He was also named the Big South Player of the Year in 2020 and was first team All-ACC in 2021.

Knight on the other hand is a nine year NBA veteran. Most recently he’s played 11 games in the G League this season averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. For his NBA career Knight has averaged 14.1 points, 4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Knight has played for six teams during his career and in his last NBA season in 2019-20 he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

What Jones and Knight Bring

Most importantly with the Mavs roster being turned upside-down by COVID-19 Jones and Knight provide depth in a depleted backcourt. Both are capable ball handlers that can take some of the pressure and strain off of Jalen Brunson, who’s been doing his best recently to keep the Mavs afloat, averaging 20.4 points per game in the last five games without Doncic.

Both Jones and Knight should be able to provide the Mavs with a scoring punch in the absence of several players. Additionally Knight is a career 35.5% percent three point shooter and can help the team space the floor.

Christmas Day Impact

Currently the Mavs are scheduled to play the nightcap game (10:30 pm ET) on Christmas Day against the Utah Jazz. With the late addition of Doncic and Burke to the league’s protocols it’s highly unlikely that either will be available to play. It’ll also remain to be seen if Bullock, Kleber or Green will be available. Kristaps Porzingis status could also be in question with him being listed day-to-day with a foot injury.

On top of all that the Mavs will almost certainly be at a competitive disadvantage against the Jazz. Utah is one of the healthiest teams in the league and currently has no players in the league’s health and safety protocols.