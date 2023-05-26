Insider Says Mavericks Have ‘Grand Plans’ to ‘Make a Major Splash’ in Offseason

It sounds like there may be some big changes coming for the Dallas Mavericks this summer. After failing to qualify for the postseason (even though they kind of missed it on purpose), the Mavs have some work to do when it comes to building a winning roster around their stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (if he signs a new contract). According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the front office has “grand plans” to “make a major splash” this summer.

“The Dallas Mavericks have grand plans this offseason to make a major splash and try to keep Kyrie [Irving] and add to what’s going on around Luka Doncic,” Windhorst said on the May 25 edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Mavericks are under some pressure to do something, and they have the No. 10 pick in the draft to use to facilitate it.”

Irving’s future in Dallas is a bit cloudy at the moment. With his contract set to expire in just over a month, the star guard will have the chance to sign elsewhere if he pleases. One team that’s been heavily rumored as a landing spot for him is the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Windhorst was sure to emphasize that L.A. wouldn’t be able to offer Irving the most lucrative contract with limited cap space.

Irving himself has spoken up about being frustrated with the speculation about his future. He said so during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision,” Irving said. “The speculation around my name from all these individuals that get on TV and have these personalities… When they speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, respectfully, I’m asking you to please stop paying attention to that. I am in no rush to make a decision.”

Kyrie Irving and Mavericks Agreed to ‘Handshake’ Deal

A positive report about Irving’s future with the Mavericks surfaced earlier this week. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus revealed that he’d spoken to sources who told him that Dallas’ No. 2 had reached a “handshake agreement” on a new contract, prior to being traded to the Mavs in February.

“I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade [with the Brooklyn Nets],” one source told Pincus. “And Kyrie wouldn’t have said yes to anything less than the max.”

An anonymous player agent even spoke on the specifics of the alleged agreement, telling Pincus it should align with the contract of Doncic.

“I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka‘s.” one player agent revealed to Pincus.

Mavs Want to Move No. 10 Pick, Perhaps for Size?

Windhorst hasn’t been the only insider to mention Dallas’ interest in trading the No. 10 overall pick.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on the potential move last week, explaining that the Mavs are “expected to explore the market” for a potential trade involving their 2023 first-round pick.

“There are other teams rival executives are already pinning as potential trade candidates,” Fischer wrote. “Dallas avoided disaster by landing its top-10 protected pick at the No. 10 spot, and the Mavericks are certainly expected to explore the market for that selection in hopes of adding to their All-Star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the latter of which will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.”

Since the initial story, there haven’t been an more details regarding what Dallas would look to add, but centers have been the most common guess.

Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, are all names that have been linked to the Mavs in mock trades.