Mavs’ Mark Cuban Calls for Serious NBA Changes After Crushing Injuries

Without a dog in the race, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been watching the NBA Playoffs just like the rest of us, on the couch (maybe you went to a game, good for you). The opening weekend, Sunday’s games in particular, saw some key players get injured across multiple series.

Both Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo were injured while driving to the basket, crashing into players who were trying to draw a charge.

Need to have a conversation about the block/charge call pretty soon Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and now Giannis have all recently taken the same dangerous fall pic.twitter.com/XT8tGZ7sxO — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 16, 2023

If you’ve scrolled through Twitter at all on Monday, then you’ve probably seen the outcry for the charge to be banned, or at least call for the rule to be changed a bit, much like that of Tony Clements above.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring actually published an article about the issue, sharing it to social media late on Sunday night. Cuban took the time to reply to the post, saying that he’d been calling for a change for quite some time.

“Move the circle further away from the basket,” Cuban said in a tweet. “Taking it an extra foot away from the hoop would reduce to take charges on drives dramatically. I’ve asked. Obviously nothing has changed.”

Move the circle further away from the basket. Taking it an extra foot away from the hoop would reduce to take charges on drives dramatically. I’ve asked. Obviously nothing has changed. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 17, 2023

Kyrie Irving ‘Destined’ For New Contract with Mavericks

One change that Cuban certainly isn’t hoping for is the team that Kyrie Irving plays for. Dallas landed Irving in a blockbuster deal ahead of this season’s trade deadline. They made the move knowing that the star’s contract is set to expire this summer, meaning there’s risk that he signs elsewhere.

According to “Bleacher Report’s” Greg Swartz, Uncle Drew is “destined” for at least one more season in Dallas.

“Dallas has no choice but to re-sign Irving after what they had to give up to acquire him,” Swartz wrote in an article published on April 17. “However, there should obviously be hesitation about the number of years and final dollar amount, given the way his last few seasons have played out. According to ProFitX.com, Irving’s real-time contract this season was valued at $38.2 million, up from his actual $36.6 million number. If Irving wants to play on a max or near-max deal, the Mavs look like his best option as well. The teams with the most projected cap space (Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs) are all years away from being title or even playoff contenders. Irving and the Mavericks appear destined to run it back, at least for next year.”

He concluded his point by pointing out that the Mavericks are the team best suited to offer Irving a big paycheck and a chance to compete for a championship.

Mavs’ Nico Harrison is ‘Optimistic’ for New Kyrie Irving Contract

Swartz is very much on the same page as Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who told reporters last week that he’s “optimistic” that Irving will ink a new deal in Dallas.

“I think the things he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted, and allowed to be himself. I think those are the things he’s said kind of consistently, and that gives me the optimism that he wants to be here,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel.