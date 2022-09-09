Mavericks Called Out for Latest Roster Move: ‘Long-Term Risk’

The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of shaping their roster around Luka Doncic. They hit a roadblock this summer when they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks, but despite that, they’ve managed to add some quality players to help counteract that.

Dallas traded for Christian Wood and signed JaVale McGee to a three-year contract. Their frontcourt is now loaded with talent. Alongside Wood and McGee, they have guys like Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, and Maxi Kleber.

In fact, the Mavericks just extended Kleber on a brand new contract. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Dallas inked Kleber to a three-year, $33 million contract extension. He’ll now remain on the Mavericks through the 2025-26 season. However, according to Xavier Santos of Mavs Moneyball, they may have just made a big mistake.

“Why now?,” Santos pondered. “The deal came in around the non-taxpayer mid level exception, which seems in line with what his market would have been after the season. The length of the contract is the question. Kleber didn’t give the team a discount and we could have given him a third year in free agency. Giving Kleber this deal now provides him with security while shifting all of the long-term risk to the team.”

The Mavs extended Maxi Kleber, but why now? https://t.co/sgKGHJlhhv pic.twitter.com/yejS8eUV3x — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) September 8, 2022

Plus, Kleber has already shown signs of slowing down.

Kleber ‘Showing Signs of Breaking Down’

Last season, Kleber only appeared in 59 games for the Mavericks. He dealt with an ankle injury for a while last season, and because of Kristaps Porzingis’ absence, he was forced to play a larger role. Santos pointed out that this wear and tear could come back to bite him.

“Kleber is 30-years-old and turns 31 in January, while he’s shown signs of breaking down,” wrote Santos. “Like Porzingis before him, the team will be entering the season with a strategy on how to preserve his body and ensure he is healthy for the postseason. Kleber is a part-time player that should playing about 20-25 minutes a night in order to maximize his talents. Due to roster construction, Kleber has been forced into playing big minutes and the thread on his tires have suffered as a result.”

In the 59 games Kleber appeared in, Kleber played 24.6 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 39.8% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And if Kleber fails to stay healthy next year, this deal could seriously hinder Dallas.

Kleber’s Deal Could Affect Mavericks’ Future

If Kleber stays healthy, then everything would be fine for the Mavericks. However, if Kleber finds himself on the injury report again, then his deal could become unmovable.

“If Kleber is unable to stay healthy during the upcoming season, this deal will look terrible before it even kicks in,” said Santos. “The Mavericks would have been better served by playing out the season before committing to paying him into his age 34 season. It’s also premature to assume the low average annual salary makes this contract a positive trade asset. Kleber is not a young player where team control and the length of the contract allow a team to extract more value in a deal. In fact, every additional year on the deal will make it harder to move. By the time a team is comfortable taking on the remaining years, his age and play could make his inclusion in a trade difficult.”

So, while the Mavericks may have locked up their frontcourt rotation, Santos believes that this deal could end up hurting them in the long-term.