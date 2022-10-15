Mavericks Sign 2 Young Guards to Contracts: Report

There have been a lot of changes for the Dallas Mavericks this summer. Obviously, the biggest story was the departure of point guard Jalen Brunson, but there were positives, too. Dallas signed JaVale McGee to a three-year deal and also made a trade for Christian Wood.

With Luka Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks’ goal should always be to put a quality team around him. He’s talented enough to carry a team to the NBA Finals, but the Mavericks need to give him the right players to work with if they want him to do that.

Well, while they may not be the most significant moves in the world, Dallas did just make a couple of changes to their roster. The team announced that they will be converting McKinley Wright IV’s deal to a two-way contract and have also signed guard Grant Riller to a contract.

“The Dallas Mavericks have converted guard McKinley Wright IV to a Two-Way contract and signed guard Grant Riller.

“Wright IV recorded eight points, a game-high 10 assists, zero turnovers and a game-high +11 rating in the team’s win over OKC last week,” the Mavericks’ PR account tweeted.

Riller will almost certainly be rerouted to the G League, while Wright will probably spend some time with the Texas Legends and some time with the main roster. Both have a chance to impress this season, however, especially considering Dallas’ lack of point guard depth.

Speaking of that, however, rumors indicate that the Mavericks will be signing Facundo Campazzo in the near future.

Mavericks Likely to Sign Campazzo

According to HoopsHype, Campazzo is expected to fly to the United States from Argentina very soon to sign a one-year contract with the Mavericks.

“Facundo Campazzo is expected to fly from Argentina to Dallas on Saturday to sign a one-year contract with the Mavericks after undergoing physical tests, HoopsHype has learned,” HoopsHype tweeted.

The 31-year-old point guard spent the past two seasons with the Denver Nuggets but was not brought back after last year. He would provide the Mavericks with an extra guard option off the bench alongside Frank Ntlikina.

Two-way guard Tyler Dorsey could also provide the Mavericks with a spark, but according to EuroHoops, he may not be with the team much longer.

Mavericks Considering Releasing Dorsey

At 26 years old, Dorsey never stuck around anywhere in the NBA. However, he found some success overseas, and this past summer, he put on an impressive performance with the Greek national team at EuroBasket.

However, recent reports indicate that Dallas could potentially release Dorsey.

“Per Eurohoops sources, Dorsey’s season may end before it starts and despite having a two-way contract, Dallas is seriously thinking of releasing him,” Aris Barkas of EuroHoops wrote.

If the Mavericks decide to release Dorsey, their guard depth would rely on Campazzo (when he signs), Ntlikina, Wright, and Josh Green, while Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie control the starting lineup.

Obviously, none of these players will be able to replace the production that Brunson brought to the table, but as a whole, they should be able to step up and play decent roles behind Doncic and Dinwiddie.