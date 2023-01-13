Mavericks Urged to Trade for $68 Million Guard as Luka Doncic Support

The Dallas Mavericks have shown signs of light throughout the season despite losing Jalen Brunson this past summer – who was the second-most important player on last year’s Western Conference Finals squad. They added Christian Wood, but some were still skeptical of their ability to compete heading into the season.

With Brunson’s success in the playoffs last year, it was proven that Luka Doncic thrives when he has high-level ball-handlers around him. The Mavericks have Spencer Dinwiddie, but they could still use some help at that spot. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, a trade for Mike Conley could help solve that problem.

“Conley would be a stabilizing force at point guard, able to play with or without Doncic given his ball-handling and off-ball shooting skills,” Swartz wrote. “He would bring 73 games of playoff experience, and he ranks eighth in the NBA this season with 7.6 assists per game.”

16 years of Mike Conley. pic.twitter.com/zHxTFOPdUJ — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 4, 2023

Despite many predicting that they would be a bottom-tier team in the league this year, the Utah Jazz have jumped out to a decent start. They are 21-23 on the season, placing them in the midst of the Play-In Tournament race. However, a deal involving Conley could be worth it, as they would be selling high on him, and he’s likely not a part of their long-term plans.

Dallas could potentially offer Davis Bertans’ contract and some second-round picks in a deal, but the Jazz might be more apt to ask for younger players. Guys like Josh Green and Jaden Hardy could be on their radar, as their rebuild may not take as long as they initially thought.

That being said, the Mavericks might be better off keeping their first-rounders, as they could make a bigger deal in the upcoming seasons.

Mavericks Called Out for Failure Around Luka Doncic

While the addition of Conley could raise the ceiling of the Mavericks right now, it doesn’t solve their main problem – a lack of a true Doncic co-star. Recently, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report called them out for failing to adequately put help around Doncic.

“Dallas desperately needs a second star to help maximize Dončić’s prime and give him a real shot at championship contention,” Buckley wrote. “Of course, that’s been true for quite a while now, and there’s no reason to think the Mavs are any closer to finding one.”

Christian Wood Discusses Relationship With Luka Doncic

Dallas may not have an elite co-star alongside Doncic, but Wood has been playing very well this season. He recently spoke about his partnership with Doncic, noting that they “go together like ice cream and fudge.”

“They [the team] just trust me,” Wood explained. “They said keep shooting it, and I think the next couple possessions, I got two more open looks after that. So, Luka, me and him have some weird connection. He just tells me to just keep shooting it. He trusts me to shoot it. These guys trust me to make big shots and make big defensive plays and I’m starting to do that as of late… We [Wood and Doncic] just go together like ice cream and fudge, I guess.”