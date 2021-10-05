Mavericks Preseason: Who Has the Most to Prove?

With the preseason kicking off for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the future of several players will begin to become more clear. Roster cuts will need to be made over the next few weeks, meaning a handful of players are fighting for a spot on the roster.

Dallas will open their preseason schedule against the Utah Jazz, where fans will get a first look at quite a few new players. With that in mind, it will be the first of four opportunities for players to prove they’re worth a chance at making the team.

Which players have the most to prove in the preseason for the Dallas Mavericks?

Moses Brown

Brown joined the team this summer after being traded twice within a span of a few weeks. Unfortunately for him, he entered a locker room that already has a ton of guys that can play center in Dallas.

With 16 guaranteed contracts on the roster currently, someone will have to be cut by the start of the season. While Brown has a ton of upside as a prospect, he’d be one of the cheapest players to cut if it came down to it.

Moses Brown has 17 points and 19 rebounds AT HALFTIME. And he’s a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. For those who don’t know, Brown is a 7-foot-2 center (with a 9-foot-3 standing reach) who went undrafted in 2019. Now, he’s thriving with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/MEIXdagDbh — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 28, 2021

Last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown earned a starting spot. However with the Mavericks, he’ll have much more competition for minutes. It appears that Dwight Powell is the starting center for now, but Brown will have the chance to work his way up the depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason.

Each preseason matchup will present an opportunity to showcase his skills in game action.

Trey Burke

Burke was reportedly shopped by the Mavericks earlier this offseason, as the team looks to cut down the roster. Heading into the season, they’ll only be able to carry 15 full-time players, meaning one more will have to be cut between now and then.

On a team with a ton of high-level guards, Burke will have a hard time finding playing time this season. As such, he naturally has a ton to prove during the preseason.

Last season with the Mavericks, Burke averaged just 6.6 points per game. On a team that has no problem scoring, his services become less important.

Whether he’s traded or cut before the start of the season, a successful preseason will be extremely important for Burke.

Josh Green

After a rookie season that didn’t present much opportunity, Green should have a real shot at showcasing his skills in the preseason. As a rookie with the Mavericks, he played just 11.4 minutes per game and appeared in only 39 contests.

While he’s not a candidate to be cut from the roster, he’s still set to have one of the most important preseasons of anyone on the roster. With a brand new head coach, this will be his chance to earn a spot in the rotation at the start of the regular season.

In the G League last season, Green showed just how much potential he has. Through six contests, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Not only did Green do a little bit of everything on the offensive end of the floor, but he also showed flashes of being an elite defender. In fact, he used his 6-foot-5 frame to produce 2.3 steals per contest.

Especially on a team that could use some improvement defensively, Green has the chance to make a splash with the Mavericks this season. However, it starts with a successful preseason for the 20-year-old.