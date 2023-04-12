Nico Harrison Reveals Kyrie Irving’s Feelings About Mavericks

The looming free agency of Kyrie Irving has been all the buzz around the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas swung for the fences mid-season and struck a trade to land the superstar point guard on an expiring deal. Since then, they’ve struck out and missed the postseason altogether, failing to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament (which they purposely avoided).

Despite the poor results, it remains a top priority for the Mavs to keep Irving and Luka Doncic together for years to come.

General manager Nico Harrison spoke to reporters Tuesday, revealing the feelings that Uncle Drew shared with him about the Mavericks, during their exit interview.

“I think the things he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted, and allowed to be himself. I think those are the things he’s said kind of consistently, and that gives me the optimism that he wants to be here,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel.

Luka Doncic Discusses Kyrie Irving’s Cloudy Mavs Future

Irving’s co-star, Doncic, discussed the partnership after Dallas’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. He told the media that he enjoys playing alongside the 31-year-old, and thinks it’s a great fit.

“I mean, yeah. I think it’s a great fit,” he said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube Channel. “Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we’re having, but you know, like I said, chemistry and relationships take time. I wish he can still be here.”

Doncic went on to dismiss the notion that Irving tends to disrupt team chemistry everywhere he goes.

“I mean, he is a great player. He just wants peace and is a great person, and you can talk to him normally. Nothing that was said before — I didn’t know because I didn’t know him, but it wasn’t true.”

Luka Doncic Dismisses Rumors of Looming Mavs Trade Request

Another talking point of Doncic’s exit interview Sunday was the uncertainty about his happiness with the Mavericks. The 24-year-old reassured media members and fans that he doesn’t plan on forcing his way out of town at all.

“I saw the report. I don’t know who, somebody said that I was going to request a trade. It was funny because I didn’t know that was true. I didn’t say it.” What if things don’t improve?: “I’m happy here. There’s nothing to worry [about].” Doncic said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth.

Luka Doncic was asked about the Dallas Mavericks feeling they need to "earn" his loyalty to avoid him being the next superstar to ask for a trade. "I saw the report. I don't know who, somebody said that I was going to request a trade. It was funny because I didn't know that was… pic.twitter.com/SNwrtnL8eJ — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 9, 2023

Doncic’s exit interview was held the day after ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that there was “fear” within the Mavericks organization that he’d request a trade after next season, should things go poorly again.

“Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then,” he wrote.

Of course, it’s never certain how a player will feel in the future, but for now, Mavericks fans can stop stressing Doncic’s future.