Mavericks Linked to NBA Champion as Offseason Target

After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time since their 2011 Championship run, the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to retool their roster this summer in an attempt to help Luka Doncic go all the way next season.

This started with their trade for Christian Wood, and it will continue on throughout the summer. While they may end up losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, they will still have chances to revamp their roster during free agency.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing one player each team could realistically add this offseason, and for the Mavericks, he suggested Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr.

“With Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga waiting in the wings, Otto Porter Jr. is another recently crowned Warrior who might hit the open market this summer,” Bailey wrote. “If he does, the Dallas Mavericks should come calling.”

Otto Porter has Chase Center ROCKIN’ 🔥 Three triples on three straight possessions! pic.twitter.com/AxAUQdUeVp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2021

Bailey noted that the Mavericks could use their taxpayer MLE to bring Porter on board, as he would be a solid 3&D forward to have on the perimeter in Dallas.

Porter’s Fit Next to Doncic

The Mavericks are built around Doncic, and for as long as he’s on the team, it will remain that way. In order to put the best possible team around Doncic, they need to add players who are reliable on both ends of the court. Porter falls under that category.

“With Luka Doncic on the roster, you can’t really have too many switchable defenders who can reliably hit catch-and-shoot threes created by the All-NBA playmaker,” Bailey wrote.

At 6’8, Porter is big enough to keep up with stronger forwards, and while he’s not the quickest player in the league, he’s capable of defending the perimeter. Those are the sorts of players Dallas should be targeting this summer.

Last season with the Warriors, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.0% shooting from behind the three-point line. During their title run, he put up 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 49.4% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from deep.

The forward’s value on both ends of the floor make him a perfect fit in Dallas.

Porter’s Value on Both Ends

While Porter’s defensive value would certainly be appreciated by the Mavericks, his offensive help would also be a huge boost for them.

“Porter is a career 39.8 percent three-point shooter, and his career-high 2.1 defensive box plus/minus in 2021-22 suggests he’s worked through some of the residual effects of injuries that plagued him in 2019-20 and 2020-21,” Bailey pointed out.

Otto Porter Jr. NBA CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/0rdmj7XO0l — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Dorian Finney-Smith will likely be Dallas’ starting power forward heading into next season, but having Porter come off the bench would be a nice luxury to have. Golden State will undoubtedly be fighting to keep him around, but they are in no position to overpay for him when they have other forwards in the pipeline.

Adding Porter’s shooting and defense would be a big-time win for the Mavericks this summer.