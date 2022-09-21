Mavericks’ Strong Postseason Run Brought Into Question

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an epic upset last season by toppling the top-seeded Phoenix Suns en route to the team’s first Conference Finals in a decade.

Luka Doncic was simply masterful, unloading on Phoenix for 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and seven assists per night over the seven-game series. That stretch includes a bonkers Game Seven in which the Slovenian star erupted for 35 points on over 63% shooting from the field. Doncic’s sidekick, Jalen Brunson, also performed admirably against the Suns. Ultimately, the Mavs were no match for the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, who went on to defeat the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

But a few months after the Phoenix upset and deep playoff run, the Mavs are still not getting the full credit they deserve. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks aren’t a guaranteed playoff force next season. They’re mere “sleepers,” capable of surprising teams next season. Buckley did, however, acknowledge that having a former conference finalist as just a “sleeper” is a bit odd.

“Wait, weren’t the Mavericks just conference finalists? How on earth could they qualify as sleepers just a few months later, right?,” wrote Buckley.

But Buckley explained his position by panning Dallas’ offseason moves and taking credit from the Mavs for their postseason run and instead describing it as a failure by the Suns.

Luka Doncic in his two career game sevens so far: 40.5 PPG

8.5 RPG

9.0 APG

59 FG%

50 3PT%

+28 Luka MAGIC pic.twitter.com/9t1G36zi9Y — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) September 21, 2022

“Well, people weren’t exactly thrilled about their offseason—they didn’t bother replacing Jalen Brunson—and their postseason success wasn’t at all expected. The fourth-seeded Mavericks went six games in the first round and all seven in the second. And their triumph over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns was far more often painted as Phoenix’s failure rather than Dallas’ triumph,” Buckley explained.

Despite the scrutiny, Buckley still had positive things to say about Dallas’ potential this season.

The Dallas Mavericks ‘Could be Scary Good’

Despite calling out the Mavericks for their lackluster offseason, Buckley still found reason to find hope for the Mavericks this season.

“The simple truth behind the Mavericks’ standing as sleepers is this: They could be scary good, and they simply aren’t regarded that way,” Buckley noted.

And to be fair, the Mavericks were included in fairly decent company on Buckley’s sleeper list: the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors were all playoff teams last season that showed scrappiness and potential. But questions still linger about Doncic’s support in Dallas, especially now that Brunson is gone.

But though Brunson did walk, the Mavericks made several moves that should set the team up for success around its young superstar. In addition to trading for Christian Wood, Dallas is expecting the return of a revived Tim Hardaway Jr. and hopeful rise of former first-rounder Josh Green.

But Buckley also noted that Dallas will really only go as far as its best player.

Luka Doncic Is the ‘Key’ to Dallas’ Season

During the regular season, having a stable of quality rotation pieces is helpful. In fact, it might be the difference between winning on a random Tuesday night in Oklahoma City or not.

But come playoff time, stars matter most. As lineups constrict and coaches are forced to be uber-selective about playing time, the cream of the crop rises. And come playoff time, there’s only one name that really matters for Dallas: Luka Doncic.

“Dončić is the real key here, though. He’s a basketball magician—fourth player ever to tally 6,000 points, 2,000 assists and 2,000 rebounds in his first four seasons—who might have new tricks up his sleeve. Mavericks governor Mark Cuban told B/R’s Taylor Rooks that Dončić is working on an “insane” shot, meaning one of the game’s most unguardable players could be even harder to handle now,” Buckley concluded.

Doncic has the talent to shift a playoff series singlehandedly. If he’s firing on all cylinders like last season, the Mavericks have a real chance to upend the Western Conference.