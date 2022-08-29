Mavericks Wing Sounds Off on NBA Star After Playoff Beatdown

Last season marked the best year of Luka Doncic’s career. Statistically, it was very similar to his past seasons, especially considering that he’s made All-NBA First Team in each of the last three years. However, from the perspective of overall success, his 2021-22 campaign was the cream of the crop because of the Dallas Mavericks‘ playoff run.

Dallas managed to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, where they were ultimately defeated by the Golden State Warriors. Despite the defeat, the run marked the furthest Doncic has made it in the playoffs thus far in his short career.

Along the way, they put on a show against the Phoenix Suns, winning in five games. That series was highlighted by their Game 7 beatdown, and according to Mavericks wing Reggie Bullock, it was Suns guard Chris Paul who help him take his game to the next level.

“The guy that brung it out in me,” Bullock wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of him and Paul.

Bullock played alright during the series against the Suns, but his counting stats aren’t amazing, outside of his three-point percentage, which was solid. In the seven games, Bullock averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 38.6% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from deep on 6.9 three-point attempts per game.

There’s a chance that Bullock may have been referring to the fact that he and Paul were teammates during his rookie season back in 2013, but regardless, the two are clearly friends.

After that series ended, Paul had a lot to say about the performance.

Paul: ‘It Sucks’

Phoenix finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA by a wide margin, and it also marked their best regular season in franchise history. However, it all fell apart in a single game. After their loss to Dallas in Game 7 of the second round, Paul put it simply, saying that they did nothing well.

“We didn’t defend, we didn’t make shots tonight and it sucks that it happens at this point of the season,” Paul said.

In addition, he revealed a text he received from his son after the contest.

“I had a text from my son after the game saying, ‘let’s get in the gym’,” Paul stated after the game.

Paul and the Suns suffered a brutal loss to Dallas, but funnily enough, someone outside of the Mavericks’ organization took credit for the result – PJ Tucker.

Eastern Conference Forward Takes Claim

During an edition of Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson’s podcast, The Long Shot Podcast with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid, the sharpshooter stated that his teammate, PJ Tucker, knew the Mavericks were going to win because he had spoken to Dallas coach Jared Dudley about what they should do.

“He [Tucker] was adamant. [He said] ‘I talked to Jared Dudley (assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks). I gave him the game plan! I got Dallas! Dallas is winning this one. I talk to Duds.’

“I don’t know if P.J. had any input into the game plan but he came in the next day beating his chest like ‘I told you guys!’ It was pretty funny… So, maybe I dunno. PJ should be a coach or something because the game plan seemed to work. Clearly,” Robinson said.

There’s a lot to digest from that Game 7 win, from Bullock’s comments about Paul to Tucker claiming he was the reason behind Dallas’ victory, but regardless, it’s a memory Mavericks fans can remember forever.