Mavericks Wing Sounds Off on Jalen Brunson Joining Knicks

As has been well-documented at this point, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a major loss this offseason. Point guard Jalen Brunson decided to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, leaving the Mavericks without anything heading back to Dallas in return.

Brunson seemingly jumped at the opportunity to play under his father, Rick Brunson, who was recently signed as an assistant coach on the Knicks. He inked a four-year, near-$110 million deal with New York. In turn, the Mavericks will have to find a way to replace his production.

However, during a talk with HoopsHype, Mavericks wing Reggie Bullock showed no ill-will toward his teammate. He said that he wished Brunson the best and said that he’ll be playing for a great coach in Tom Thibodeau.

“Jalen was great off the court and on the court as a player,” Bullock told HoopsHype during Summer League. “He’s always going to be a brother of mine. It’s basketball, and this is a business. He went up to New York, which is another great organization. I came from there. He’s going to play for a great coach [Thibodeau]. Jalen did a lot of great things for us this year.”

Bullock played for the Knicks for two seasons from 2018 to 2020 and played a crucial role in New York’s return to the playoffs in 2020. He used his successful season with the Knicks in 2020 to earn a contract with the Mavericks last offseason.

In addition to wishing Brunson luck, Bullock spoke about how the Mavericks plan on replacing his production in the rotation.

How Mavericks Can Replace Brunson

During his talk with HoopsHype, Bullock gave some insight into how Dallas will replace Brunson’s production. The Dallas wing pointed at the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. as one of the main ways the Mavericks will improve next season.

“Tim’s coming back this year, and he’s a great shooter and outside scorer for us. He went down with an injury, but I know he’s going to be able to come back and be at 100 percent,” Bullock explained.

Last season for the Mavericks, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. However, in his last fully-healthy season with the Mavericks, Hardaway Jr. put up somewhat similar numbers. In the 2020-21 season, Hardaway Jr. averaged 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Next year, Dallas will look to match their success from this past season and then some. Bullock said the team was happy with their improvements last year.

Bullock Confident in Mavericks

The Mavericks wing said that one of Dallas’ main goals last year was to make the playoffs, and obviously, they achieved that. He sounded confident in the roster, the organization, and the coaching staff heading into next season.

“One of our main goals was making the playoffs, and we accomplished that goal,” Bullock stated. “In our minds this summer, we were three games away from going to the NBA Finals. We had a great season. We have a great coach and a great organization.”

With Luka Doncic leading the way, the Mavericks will be looking to improve upon their success from last season.