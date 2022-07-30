Mavericks Forward Discusses Social Justice Efforts & Winning NBA Award

The Dallas Mavericks just wrapped up an impressive NBA season that saw them storm all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Although they ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors, it was still a season that they can build on moving forward.

But while Dallas’ goals on the court involve improvement as a team, one Mavericks forward has goals off the court that involve improvement as a society. This has been a major goal for Reggie Bullock as he looks to be a leader for social justice causes.

Bullock starred in a Whistle original series titled My Passions to discuss his quest for social justice. In the video, Bullock talked about his personal experiences and how he tries to use his platform as an NBA player to help make strides within the community.

“My main goal when I first started standing up for the community is being able to bring equality,” Bullock explained. “This passion started in 2014. I lost a sister of mine that was transgender. Once I actually started understanding the life that she lived, I was misinformed when not knowing about the black trans community. So, with me being able to use my platform over the years and being able to, you know, understand about the community. They are people, equality is what we want, equality is what they want. I feel like all people in the world should be able to have the same love and show that same purity within their heart.”

How Reggie Bullock Became The NBA’s Social Justice CHAMP! 🏳️‍🌈 Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavs is still in pursuit of his first ring, but he received an even more important prize when he was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion this past season. Here's just a small look at how he's using his platform for social good and everything he's doing to promote… 2022-07-27T21:15:17Z

The Mavericks forward also took the time to speak about what the NBA has done to help the community as well.

Bullock: ‘I Love Everything That the NBA Has Done’

In addition to Bullock’s personal efforts, the NBA has stepped up in the push for social justice as well. Bullock applauded the NBA’s efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“I love everything that the NBA has doing,” Bullock stated. “With, you know, trying to bring light to the situations that go on in the LGBTQ community. Over the past six years, NBA Cares, the different floats, and different types of stuff they do for the Pride parade has been huge. As being an ambassador, as an ally of the community, seeing the work that they’ve done, one of the biggest platforms in the world, has been nothing but great.”

A role model on & off the court.@dallasmavs sharpshooter @ReggieBullock35 is an ally through & through 🌈 @nbacares Here’s how the NBA’s latest Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award winner uses his platform for good & to promote equality 🙌https://t.co/05LRCTuI16 pic.twitter.com/tFTsRR8pIO — Whistle (@WhistleSports) July 27, 2022

The Mavericks veteran expanded upon that idea, saying that one of his main goals is to help every person have the freedom to be who they are and express that openly.

“Some of the initiatives that I want to see is being able to live within your own self,” said Bullock. “My sister was one of those people that, you know, she believed what she was. And that’s my biggest thing is, you know, just trying to form some type of equality within all sports, within all genders for people to be able to do what they want and stand on what they believe and what they are as a person. So things are going in the right direction. It’s just all about, you know, everybody being able to see it.”

And for his efforts, Bullock was handed a major award by the NBA.

Bullock Won Award for Social Justice

In 2021, the NBA launched a new award titled the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. Carmelo Anthony earned the honors in the initial season, but this past year, the league awarded it to Bullock for his efforts within the LGBTQ+ community.

During his My Passions episode, Bullock spoke about how much winning the award meant to him.

“Once I won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award, it was pretty cool to be able to have all my teammates come into the locker room. And, you know, to get a surprise call from the GOAT himself like Kareem, I mean, was pretty special,” said Bullock. “I was definitely very surprised and it was a great thing for me and my family to be able to, you know, enjoy and know that the work that I’m putting in for my sisters is definitely being shed light on.”