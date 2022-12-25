Mavericks Trade Proposal Lands 21-Year-Old Former High School Phenom

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks, but a big win on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers was a highlight. Luka Doncic and Christian Wood both put up impressive numbers in their win over LeBron James.

But one win doesn’t mean that they’re ready to make a run to the Western Conference Finals again. They could still benefit from exploring some deals at the trade deadline. One deal suggested by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report would see Dallas complete a trade with the Orlando Magic.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: RJ Hampton

Magic receive: Frank Ntilikina, 2025 2nd-Round Pick (Top-44 Protected)

Orlando didn’t give Hampton an extension, meaning he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s appeared in 22 of the team’s 34 games this year and is playing 15.1 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 34.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Favale believes that Hampton would be a good player for Dallas to take a flier on.

“Hampton would be a flier. And that’s fine,” Favale wrote. “The Mavs have Spencer Dinwiddie and Kemba Walker to help offset the ball-handling deficit. Hampton offers a fourth option who can put defenses in rotation after taking off from a standstill. His ability to get downhill is understated, he’s shooting a career-high 68 percent at the rim this season (13-of-19), and he’s thrown some nifty, speedball passes when going left.”

Teams Monitoring Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Adding Hampton to the roster would give the Mavericks’ a decent boost, but it wouldn’t take them over the top. If they wanted to make a season-altering move, they would need to include some important rotation players in a deal.

Surprisingly, Christian Wood could end up being a player mentioned in trade rumors. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, teams around the NBA have begun to monitor Wood’s name in potential trade talks.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”

Wood’s contract is up at the end of the year, but he’s put up solid numbers this season. He’s appeared in 30 of the team’s 34 games this year and is playing 27.3 minutes per contest. The big man is averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 53.3% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Mavericks Urged to Trade for Myles Turner

One player who the Mavericks could potentially look to target in a trade is Myles Turner. Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated urged Dallas to explore a deal for the Indiana Pacers big man.

“Even before Maxi Kleber went down with a torn hamstring, the Dallas Mavericks could’ve used a versatile defensive anchor like Indiana Pacers big man and DFW native Myles Turner. Now, with Kleber set to miss at least six-to-eight weeks? They could use Turner’s services more than ever,” Trigg wrote.