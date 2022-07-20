Mavericks Linked to $206 Million Star, Former MVP as Offseason Target: Report

The biggest story surrounding the Dallas Mavericks this offseason is the fact that they lost point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Brunson decided to sign with the New York Knicks to play under his father, Rick Brunson, who was just hired as an assistant coach in New York.

Dallas spent the majority of their offseason money inking big man JaVale McGee to a three-year deal, leaving them with little cash to find a replacement for Brunson in free agency. However, one rumored option would see them sign a former MVP.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, the Mavericks may consider signing Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook if he were to be bought out this offseason. A trade for Westbrook isn’t in the cards, but signing him in the buyout market could be.

“Russell Westbrook coming off the bench with the Dallas Mavs would make sense IF he were bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers but it “would ultimately be Jason Kidd’s call” a highly respected league fixture tells @BallySports by phone,” Robinson tweeted.

Westbrook has been thrown around in a ton of rumors this summer as the Lakers reportedly look to move him for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Lakers Intend on Adding Irving

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, who writes his own newsletter, The Stein Line, the Lakers are focused on trading Westbrook in a deal for Irving. They want to bring Irving to Los Angeles and pair him up with former teammate LeBron James, but need to find a third team to facilitate the deal.

“The Lakers’ preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving’s exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn’t involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract (which Brooklyn does not want),” Stein wrote on July 18.

While the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs this past season, Westbrook’s numbers last season were still decent. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Robinson reported that the Mavericks would only be interested in snagging Westbrook in the buyout market, and only if head coach Jason Kidd approved, but they could also get involved in the trade market if they really wanted to.

Potential Westbrook-to-Mavericks Trade

Trading for Westbrook may not sound appealing, but considering the Nets are eager to get rid of Irving and the Lakers are eager to get rid of Westbrook, the Mavericks could act as the middle man.

Here an outline of a potential trade:

Mavericks receive: Westbrook, Seth Curry, Kendrick Nunn

Lakers receive: Irving, Dwight Powell, Frank Ntilikina

Nets receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, 2027 1st-Rond Pick (via LAL), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via DAL), 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL)

Dallas would reunite with Curry in this deal, adding his sharpshooting back into the mix along with some quality guard depth in Westbrook and Nunn. They would also free up a ton of money next offseason with both Hardaway Jr. and Bertans off the books.

Meanwhile, the Nets would be getting a few picks in exchange for Irving, and the Lakers would get Irving and a nice backup big man. This trade could work out nicely for everybody involved.