Mavericks Guard Sounds Off on Luka Doncic After Tough Loss to Pelicans

It’s been a rocky season thus far for the Dallas Mavericks. They are currently sitting at 1-2. However, both of their losses have been in closely-contested games that they probably should have won. Their one win was a massive blowout, but the losses overshadow that success.

Most recently, they suffered a loss to an injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans squad. They were missing Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones, leaving them without three of their starters. Despite that, they were still able to walk away with a win.

After the same, Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie spoke about the need to get the ball in Luka Doncic’s hands more. He said that the rest of the team needs to execute better and force the ball into Doncic’s hands.

“We have to do a better job executing and getting Luka the space he needs so he can knock [game-winning] shots down. We have one of the best in the business. … Those things are going to go down more times than not,” Dinwiddie said via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Spencer Dinwiddie: “We have to do a better job executing and getting Luka the space he needs so he can knock [game-winning] shots down. We have one of the best in the business. … Those things are going to go down more times than not." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 26, 2022

Doncic got the last shot of the game, but on many of the prior possessions, Pelicans wing Naji Marshall face-guarded Doncic and prevented him from getting the ball. Instead of running actions to get Doncic open, the Mavericks settled and let him sit out of the plays.

However, on the last few possessions, there were even more questions despite Doncic getting the basketball. Jason Kidd attempted to answer them after the game.

Kidd Discusses Final Mavericks Possession

On one of the last plays of the game, the Mavericks brought the ball up the court with just under 10 seconds to go in the game. Down by three points, Doncic chose to drive the length of the court and take an open layup, even though Kidd had a timeout to use.

Kidd said that he trusts Doncic’s decision-making in those spots.

“We could’ve called timeout, but Luka has the ball, and I trust the next thing he’d going to do. … Everyone thought he was going to probably pull up for a three, but he took, I thought, the right play,” Kidd said.

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's clutch decision-making: “We could’ve called timeout, but Luka has the ball, and I trust the next thing he’d going to do. … Everyone thought he was going to probably pull up for a three, but he took, I thought, the right play."https://t.co/H5aggaGaK3 — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 26, 2022

Afterward, the Mavericks were forced to foul Devonte’ Graham, who made one of two free throws, and Dallas ended up having a chance to win the game on a three. The shot didn’t fall, but some questioned whether or not Dallas should have taken a two-pointer instead.

Big man Christian Wood, who was not in the game on the final play, spoke about his role on the team after the game.

Wood Believes He’s a Starting-Caliber Player

So far this season, Wood has been Dallas’ sixth man, and he’s done a phenomenal job. Through their first three games, he’s averaged 24.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 62.2% shooting from the field and 61.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Wood said that he believes that he’s a starting-caliber player, but he understands he’s in a new role now with a new team.

“I believe, of course, I’m a starting-caliber player, but at the same time, it’s a new role for me, a new team. I’m doing everything right, trying to do everything right, and just do what I’m told,” Wood said.

Christian Wood after 23 points (8-10 FG) in 29 mins tonight: "I believe, of course, I’m a starting-caliber player, but at the same time, it’s a new role for me, a new team. I’m doing everything right, trying to do everything right, and just do what I’m told." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 26, 2022

The Mavericks are only three games in, but they have a few changes to make if they want to improve moving forward.