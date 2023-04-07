Tim Hardaway Jr. Sounds Off on Luka Doncic After Dad’s Disrespectful Comments

Things have been ugly for the Dallas Mavericks over the past few weeks. They’ve been struggling mightily and are in serious danger of missing the postseason entirely. Just one year removed from a Western Conference Finals birth, that would be an absolute disaster.

And to make matters worse, Tim Hardaway Sr. recently made comments bashing the Mavericks’ two stars – Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving – calling them out for a lack of leadership. However, Tim Hardaway Jr. spoke out against those comments.

“I disagree with it 1000%,” Hardaway Jr. said via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “I’ve come out numerous times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my entire time here… Kyrie has been nothing more than a leader since he’s been here.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. to me and @espn_macmahon to refute his dad's comments: "I disagree with it 1000%. I’ve come out numerous times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my entire time her… Kyrie has been nothing more than a leader since he’s been here." https://t.co/E0c4J71Wmt — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 5, 2023

Hardaway Sr.’s comments were made during an appearance on FS1’s “The Carton Show.” He said that neither Doncic nor Irving is a leader, but former Maverick point guard Jalen Brunson is.

“That trade wasn’t for them. What isn’t broken doesn’t need to be fixed,” Hardaway said of Dallas’ trade for Irving. “They’re missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader. Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader.”

He also noted that both players would be better as complementary pieces.

“A leader shows by example, too, by playing defense,” he said. “When he says something, he does it also, and that’s what a leader is. And like I said, those two guys are not leaders. They’re complimentary, dominant great basketball players. Great scorers.”

Luka Doncic Shows Love to Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving's second half was special. 🔥 25 PTS (19 in 4Q)

🔥 6-7 3PM

🔥 5 AST@dallasmavs overcome a 13-point deficit to secure the HUGE win! pic.twitter.com/XldPC5zFQ1 — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2023

Despite the recent comments, the Mavericks picked up a crucial win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, keeping their playoff hopes alive. After the game, in which Irving made some huge shots in the final quarter, Doncic praised his teammate’s shot-making.

“It was amazing, man,” Doncic said of Irving’s shot-making via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “It was amazing to watch. When we most needed it, he showed up. So, it was amazing to watch.”

Doncic also spoke about what it’s been like to play with a player as talented as Irving, as he’s able to take the pressure off of him.

“Yeah, for sure. The caliber of player that Kyrie is is insane,” Doncic said. “The plays he made were insane, especially down the stretch. Some of the really tough shots, he made. But he’s been known for that. So, it’s amazing to watch.”

Jason Kidd Sounds Off on Christian Wood

Christian Wood tonight: 14 points

4 rebounds

3 block

1 steal

1 dagger three in the 4th quarter Mavs keep their playoff hopes alive pic.twitter.com/qNc1WcPrXT — Vengeance Wood 🪵🐴 (@Vengeancewood) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Christian Wood’s performance against Sacramento, noting that while he didn’t get off to a great offensive start, he still had a positive impact thanks to his defense.

“I thought C-Wood, again, didn’t get off to a great offensive start for us, but I thought, defensively, he was good for us, and being able to rebound and change shots,” Kidd said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “So, to be able to stay with it, he felt that his offense was going to come, and it did. He made a big three. But I thought defensively, he was really good. Unfortunately, he missed some shots that he normally makes there early, but I thought to show confidence, to leave him in the game, and then also his teammates were supportive. Helped him get over the hump.”