Potential Mavericks Trade Target Issues Bold Statement on Luka Doncic

Ever since the Dallas Mavericks drafted Luka Doncic, the mission has been clear – put a contending team around him. And after his historic night against the New York Knicks, that’s never been more obvious. The Slovenian superstar put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history.

The performance had everyone from the media to celebrities to NBA stars going nuts on Twitter. In fact, one potential Mavericks trade target even had something to say. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young said the game is “easy” for Doncic, giving him props for the insane showing.

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

While Doncic is busy reaping the rewards of his amazing game, Young is dealing with some potential issues in Atlanta. There have recently been some reports indicating that Young’s situation with the Hawks is rapidly deteriorating.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports reported on the news:

“It’s a very toxic situation right now,” one league executive told Bulpett. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.”

But while that news may not be ideal for Hawks fans, it led to an interesting rumor from the perspective of Dallas. According to the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, the Mavericks are the current favorites to be Young’s next team if he were to leave Atlanta.

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans tweeted out the list of odds. Dallas was first on the list, followed by the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavericks Linked to Zach LaVine as Trade Target

Adding talent alongside Doncic has to be the team’s top priority. After making a run to the Western Conference Finals last year, the team has been stuck in the middle of the pack this season. They currently sit at 19-16, placing them in seventh place in the West, just outside of the playoff picture.

And while snagging Young in a trade might be an enticing idea, he’s not the only star guard Dallas may have in their sights. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has fans in the Mavericks front office.

“I just know that there are fans of [Zach LaVine] that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” MacMahon said on The Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.”

Mavericks ‘Expressed Interest’ in Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

Dallas has taken an interest in more than just star guards, though. According to Michael Scotto HoopsHype, the Mavericks have “expressed interest” in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”