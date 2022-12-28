Mavericks Favorites to Land Elite Luka Doncic Co-Star After Historical Performance

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks have to be feeling pretty good after Luka Doncic’s incredible performance against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. He put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in league history, leading the Mavericks to an overtime victory.

But while Doncic’s historical game may have been an amazing experience, it also shows how badly he needs help. Well, according to recent odds, he could potentially get some. According to odds set by BetOnline.ag, the Mavericks are the favorites to be Trae Young’s next team if he were to leave the Atlanta Hawks.

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans tweeted out the odds. Dallas topped the list, followed by the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Young is one of the best young point guards in the league, and a trade for him would completely shake up the NBA.

Interesting…Pelicans odds if Trae Young is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/QtrzGKuG5n — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) December 27, 2022

The odds on Young’s next team came after multiple reports indicated a rift forming between him and the Hawks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports was one of the first to report on the potential problem. Sources who spoke with Bulpett indicated that the situation in Atlanta is “toxic.”

“It’s a very toxic situation right now,” said one league executive. “It’s been going on for about a month now, and it looks like it’s getting worse.”

Sources also noted that the situation isn’t good for anyone in the organization.

“It’s not a good situation for anyone there,” another league source told Heavy Sports. “The team’s struggling, and the coach will probably eventually get fired, just because they don’t fire players that are making that much and that you’ve set up to be the face of your franchise. I mean, could you trade the player? I doubt it after what we’re seeing here. He’s got a huge contract ($37 million this year, followed by $40 million, $43 million, $46 million and $49 million), and I think teams are seeing him as kind of difficult.”

NBA ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

Adding Young to the mix would be a crazy change for the Mavericks. He would be the secondary ball-handler that Doncic needs to take Dallas to the next level. However, a trade for Young may be a bit out of reach this year. That doesn’t mean the Mavericks won’t make any deals this year, though.

Christian Wood has been great for the Mavericks this season, but he’s on an expiring contract. And according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, teams around the league are “monitoring” his trade availability.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”

Christian Wood Drops Hint at Contract Extension

But while the league may be looking to add Wood via trade, the Mavericks could potentially look to keep him around for longer. He’s now eligible for a contract extension, and based on his recent comments, he wouldn’t mind elongating his time with the Mavericks.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. . . . I’m open to it,” Wood said after the game, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.