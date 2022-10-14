Mavericks Likely to Release 26-Year-Old Guard: Report

It’s been a lengthy offseason for the Dallas Mavericks, who have reshaped their roster a bit after star guard Jalen Brunson departed in free agency. They brought in two solid frontcourt players, Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, but failed to replace Brunson’s production in the backcourt.

That being said, there are a few players who could step up and fill his role. Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to join the starting lineup and play alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt, while guys like Frank Ntlikina and Josh Green could take on larger roles, too.

One player some fans were ready to watch was Tyler Dorsey, who inked a two-way deal with the Mavericks this summer amidst an impressive stint at EuroBasket with the Greek national team. However, according to sources who spoke with EuroHoops, he is in danger of being released.

“Per Eurohoops sources, Dorsey’s season may end before it starts and despite having a two-way contract, Dallas is seriously thinking of releasing him,” Aris Barkas of EuroHoops wrote.

Dorsey played extremely well at EuroBasket, and there could be a serious chance for him to make an impact in Dallas, but it seems as though the team’s priorities are elsewhere. Releasing him would open up a two-way spot, meaning they would have two openings there.

This news could also be in relation to the recent speculation that Dallas plans to sign Facundo Campazzo.

Campazzo Traveling to Dallas to Sign

The 31-year-old point guard spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets but is now an unrestricted free agent. According to HoopsHype, he is expected to travel to the United States and sign a one-year deal with the Mavericks very soon.

“Facundo Campazzo is expected to fly from Argentina to Dallas on Saturday to sign a one-year contract with the Mavericks after undergoing physical tests, HoopsHype has learned,” HoopsHype tweeted.

Campazzo would add a veteran presence to Dallas’ backcourt and could end up playing rotational minutes if he earns a spot. With Ntlikina and Green there, though, minutes may not be guaranteed for the Argentinian guard.

Another player to watch out for could be McKinley Wright IV. He played well in the G League last year and, at just 23 years old, could still have the potential to blossom.

Wright Could Have ‘Untapped Potential’

According to Brent Brooks of Mavs Moneyball, Wright could be a source of untapped potential on the team. He noted Wright’s above-average playmaking skills as a useful commodity.

“A distant long shot to make the Mavericks’ actual roster, Wright offers something unique among non-roster camp invitees – a penchant for being a facilitator,” Brooks explained. “At just shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t fit the mold of big guards the team seems to prefer, but an exception could be made if he impresses the Mavs’ brain trust over the next ten days.”

If the Mavericks do decide to release Dorsey, they would have two two-way spots open, and considering they’ve released most of their training camp players already, Wright could have a chance to earn one of them.

Dallas’ guard rotation is wide open for players to step up, and while Dorsey may be on the way out, Campazzo and Wright may be on the way up.