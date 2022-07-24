Mavericks Sign 26-Year-Old Combo Guard to Contract: Report

As the Dallas Mavericks look to retool their roster ahead of next season, one area of need will be the guard position. When Jalen Brunson decided to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, they lost one of the most important pieces in their rotation.

Spencer Dinwiddie will likely take on a larger role in Dallas next year, and second-round rookie Jaden Hardy will likely have a chance to crack the rotation, too. And while nobody on the free-agent market will likely be able to replace Brunson, the Mavericks can still add depth at the position.

And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they have already begun to do just that. Charania reported that the Mavericks have signed 26-year-old guard Tyler Dorsey to a two-way deal. Dorsey spent this past season playing overseas with Olympiacos in the EuroLeague.

“After starring for Olympiacos in the EuroLeague, guard Tyler Dorsey has signed a two-way NBA deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dorsey played two seasons (2017-19) for Atlanta and Memphis,” Charania tweeted on July 24.

As noted by Charania, Dorsey has spent time with both the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies, although he has only appeared in 104 NBA games across two seasons after being drafted 41st overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Dorsey played extremely well overseas this past year, which is likely what earned him his new NBA opportunity.

High-Level Play Overseas

Since 2019, Dorsey has played for both Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv and Olympiacos. He’s been a double-figure scorer in every setting he’s been thrown in and has shot very efficiently, too.

In 137 games overseas, Dorsey has managed to accumulate a very respectable statline. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from three-point range in 21.7 minutes per game.

The 6’5 guard became a reliable three-point shooter overseas. His near-40% efficiency is on 4.9 attempts per game, which makes up the majority of his shot attempts. Having a player like that toward the end of the bench could be beneficial for Dallas.

Leaving Olympiacos was a big decision for Dorsey, as the fanbase quickly became very supportive of the young guard. When the organization tweeted out a goodbye for him, he quote-tweeted the message with red and white hearts, symbolizing the team’s colors.

Thanks to everybody in the organization from the bottom to the top ❤️🤍 https://t.co/UgAaRpbKvE — Tyler Dorsey (@TDORSEY_1) July 19, 2022

But Olympiacos wasn’t the only place where Dorsey found some success.

Dorsey’s G League Stats

While Dorsey never got too much run at the NBA level, he played some big minutes at the G League level. Albeit, in only 15 total appearances. He played for the Hawks’ and Grizzlies’ G League affiliates.

In his 15 games played over the course of two seasons, Dorsey put up impressive averages of 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals on 45.7% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

In all likelihood, Dorsey will merely act as extra bench depth for the Mavericks, especially since he’s on a two-way deal, but if he can work his way into the rotation, he could be an intriguing name to keep an eye on. With his size and ability to shoot the ball, he definitely fits the mold of a potential impact player at the NBA level.