Tyler Herro Sounds Off on Luka Doncic After Mavericks Dismantle Heat

Amid a rough stretch of losing, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a big-time win on Friday night, taking down the Miami Heat by a score of 115-90. Luka Doncic managed to produce an impressive performance (as usual), and Dallas completely shut down the Heat.

Defenses have been struggling to figure out Doncic all season, and the Slovenian superstar is putting up MVP-caliber numbers because of it. After the game, Heat star Tyler Herro spoke about how Doncic is at making plays for not only himself, but for his teammates as well.

“He just did what he does every night. He makes plays,” Herro said via Bally Sports Sun: HEAT. “He’s a great player, makes plays for himself and for his teammates, and makes the right play a lot of time and they ended up making shots.”

Doncic shredded Miami’s defense on Friday night, as the 23-year-old star put up a ridiculous statline. He ended the night with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Not only did Doncic assemble another impressive game, but they also prevented the Heat’s offense from generating much success. Miami shot just 20.0% from distance and Dallas held them to 90 points.

As for Herro, he actually had a solid game, despite Miami’s lack of offensive success. The young star dropped 16 points, five rebounds, and an assist on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 0-of-2 shooting from distance. He spent 1:58 of game time on Doncic during the contest, and the Mavericks star put up his most shot attempts against Herro, shooting 2-of-5 from the field.

Damian Lillard Praises Luka Doncic’s Performance

Herro isn’t the first NBA star to praise Doncic’s game this year, though. After the Portland Trail Blazers’ win over the Mavericks, the first of their two back-to-back games against each other, star point guard Damian Lillard spoke highly of Doncic.

“That’s not a one-man job. Luka is a great player,” Lillard explained in an interview with Brooke Olzendam of the Trail Blazers. “He does the same thing to everybody. He’s going to come out, you know, he had a 60-point triple-double this year, he scores 40 seems like every night, so it’s important that we make it a team effort. We gave him a lot of attention. We sent two guys on him all night. That can be exhausting. To have two guys in your face and you gotta be willing to trust your teammates, and I think we would lose to other guys hitting shots than lose to him. They couldn’t sustain it tonight, but tomorrow is a different story. We’ve just got to look at what we did well tonight and repeat it tomorrow and just know that they’re going to come harder.”

Luka Doncic Asked Mavericks for More Help

While Doncic has been playing great this year, it’s clear that the Mavericks are a piece or two away from seriously competing for a title. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, he recently indicated to the Mavericks front office that he wants them to add help at the trade deadline.

“Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” MacMahon wrote.