Mavericks Waive 4 Players, Cut Roster Down to 16: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have undergone some serious roster changes this summer. While the loss of Jalen Brunson dominated headlines for the majority of the offseason, they also added Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, Tyler Dorsey, and others.

It’s looking like their roster is almost all set, but they still have a two-way spot available and some training camp players fighting for that spot. Dorsey earned the first spot of the two, but the Mavericks should still be looking for a second player.

However, according to Inside Hoops, the Mavericks just slimmed down their potential options for the two-way contract. They reportedly waived four of their training camp players, meaning they’ll almost certainly be rerouted to the Texas Legends, Dallas’ G League team.

“The Dallas Mavericks have requested waivers on Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr.

“All four players were originally signed prior to training camp on September 21. Hall and Gueye saw action in two preseason games, while Bingham and Hall played in one game.

“The Mavericks training camp roster now stands at 16 players,” wrote Inside Hoops.

The four players were competing for a roster spot, but it now looks like McKinley Wright IV could be in line for the final two-way spot, as he’s the last player on the roster on a training camp contract.

And Wright IV has some big-time believers.

Wright Could Have Untapped Potential

Brent Brooks of Mavs Moneyball wrote an article discussing some sources of untapped potential on Dallas’ roster. He listed Wright as one of them, noting that his playmaking could help him stand out.

“A distant long shot to make the Mavericks’ actual roster, Wright offers something unique among non-roster camp invitees – a penchant for being a facilitator,” Brooks wrote. “At just shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t fit the mold of big guards the team seems to prefer, but an exception could be made if he impresses the Mavs’ brain trust over the next ten days.”

Wright has looked solid in Dallas’ preseason games thus far and put together a nice season with the Iowa Wolves last year. His defense is also an impressive skillset, and that combined with his playmaking could intrigue the Mavericks enough to keep him around.

However, while he could be in line for the final two-way contract, they seemingly have other ideas for the 15th regular-season roster spot.

Mavericks Eyeing Argentinian Guard

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are in advanced talks to sign Facundo Campazzo to the roster using their last 15-man roster spot.

“The Mavericks are in advanced talks with former Denver PG Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal, league sources say.

“Dallas still has a 15th roster spot uncommitted; Campazzo appears increasingly poised to seize it barring an unforeseen Mavs move before Opening Night rosters lock,” Stein tweeted.

Both Wright and Campazzo could help the Mavericks overcome the loss of Brunson, as they never replaced his production in the guard room. However, neither come close to what Brunson brought to the table.

Dallas will have to depend on a group effort in order to get by without Brunson around anymore, but that’s okay.