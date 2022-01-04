Mavericks Could Axe Vet to Make Way for New Center Signing: Insider

One of the pleasant surprises to come out of what has otherwise been a headache-turned-migraine for the NBA and its COVID-19 health and safety protocols has been the performance of a handful of end-of-the-roster hardship replacement players. Already, we’ve seen players like Alfonzo McKinnie of the Bulls land full contracts after hitching on as hardship players, and we’re expecting to see more in the near future.

That could include Mavericks big man Marquese Chriss, who has given Dallas the kind of athletic, versatile center it has sorely lacked among its wide menu of choices at the 5 position. Chriss, the No. 8 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, has given the Mavs a boost at a position of clear need in the six games he has played since coming aboard on December 21.

Dallas has some interest in keeping him around, but the Mavs are lacking in a roster spot. There is an easy solution—dump Willie Cauley-Stein, who has been out for five weeks with an unidentified personal issue. Problem is, ahead of the February 10 trade deadline, the Mavs could find that Cauley-Stein’s expiring salary is important in providing trade filler.

Broken Leg Hurt Chriss’ Last Comeback

Chriss has, often, shown he has NBA-level talent, but he has not always shown NBA-level work ethic and maturity, which is one reason he has struggled to stay in the league to this point. He was acquired by Phoenix on draft night in 2016, but stuck with the team only two seasons before he was shunted off to Houston in the Brandon Knight trade in 2019.





Chriss signed with Golden State the following year, but the Dubs cut him before giving him another chance, bringing him back as a two-way player. Chriss looked on his way to reviving his career in Golden State—the Warriors converted his contract into a standard deal—but he suffered a fractured leg and the Warriors dumped him, too, trading him to San Antonio.

In 264 NBA games, Chriss averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. He’s been considered a bust for his journeyman status and low production, but given the Mavericks’ current center situation, those numbers serve just fine—especially when you consider Chriss is shooting 61.8% from the field and 42.9% from the 3-point line in his short stint with the team.

Marquese Chriss: ‘I’m Doing What I Love’

Chriss is eager to prove himself. As a big man who can shoot from the outside and block shots, the Mavericks would not mind seeing him prove himself a while longer, maybe even the whole year.

“I’ll be lying if I said I didn’t feel like there’s any pressure, but you know at the end of the day I’m doing what I love and I get to be able to play basketball again,” Chriss said, per Mavs.com. “Truthfully, it’s been a really long year as far as just coming back from an injury. Being able to be back on the court, I’m just thankful for that. And I’m just trying to make the most out of the opportunity that I can. Hopefully it’s here.”