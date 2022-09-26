Mavericks Sign 5 Players to Contract: Report

The Dallas Mavericks season is right around the corner. Losing Jalen Brunson highlighted an up-and-down offseason for Dallas, but the ups included trading for Christian Wood and signing big man JaVale McGee to a three-year contract.

Heading into training camp, the team looks prepared for another deep playoff run. The Western Conference is going to be even tougher next year, with teams like the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets finally getting healthy, but with Luka Doncic at the helm, anything is possible.

While their regular-season roster is pretty much set, they still have one open spot, as only 14 players are under contract right now. Training camp could provide them with an opportunity to find new players, and their most recent move indicates that.

This past week, the Mavericks officially announced the signings of five players on training camp deals – McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Hall, DJ Stewart Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, and Marcus Bingham Jr. All five players were signed to Exhibit 10 contracts.

The Mavs will keep the open roster spot and also have an open Two-Way spot for the Camp Invites to battle for.



There’s a chance that none of the five end up making the regular-season roster, but the team will have a chance to evaluate them throughout training camp. The signings of Wright and Gueye were announced earlier this offseason, but the other three are new announcements.

Mavericks.com gave some background on the players in a recent article.

Information on Wright, Hall, and Stewart

As written on Mavericks.com, the team noted this information for the three guards they signed, Wright, Hall, and Stewart:

“Wright IV (5-11, 192) signed a two-way deal with Minnesota after going undrafted in 2021 and appeared in five games for the Timberwolves as a rookie last season. The Minneapolis native also saw action in 18 games (all starts) for the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes. Wright IV was a four-year player at the University of Colorado and finished as the school’s all-time leader in assists (683) and double-figure scoring games (109) while garnering All-Pac-12 First Team honors in each of his final three seasons for the Buffaloes.

“Hall (6-5, 210) went undrafted in 2019 and spent the past three seasons with the G League’s Westchester Knicks. In 25 games (all starts) for Westchester in 2021-22, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 35.1 minutes while shooting 41.7% (95-228 3FG) from beyond the arc. Hall signed a 10-day contract with New York on Dec. 18, 2021, and made his NBA debut in a Christmas Day game against Atlanta. The Rock Island, Illinois, native was a two-time First Team All-Big Sky selection (2017, 2019) at Montana State and ranks tied for 10th in Division I basketball history in 3-point field goals made with 431 (431-1,077 3FG, .400).

“Stewart Jr. (6-6, 205) went undrafted in 2021 and played in 12 games (all starts) for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce last season, averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.8 minutes. The Grace, Mississippi, native signed a two-way contract with San Antonio on March 4 but did not appear in a game for the Spurs. Stewart Jr. played two collegiate seasons at Mississippi State University, where he was named Second Team All-SEC by the coaches as a sophomore in 2020-21,” wrote Mavericks.com.



They also provided information on Gueye and Bingham.

Information on Gueye and Bingham

The team also relayed some information on Gueye and Bingham:

“Gueye (6-10, 200) went undrafted in 2022 after spending last season as a graduate transfer at the University of Pittsburgh, where he averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and 29.2 minutes in 32 games (28 starts) for the Panthers. The former America East Defensive Player of the Year at Stony Brook was one of two major conference players to lead their team in 3-pointers made (43) and blocks (67) last season.

“Bingham Jr. (7-0, 230), who also went undrafted in this past summer’s draft, competed for the Mavericks’ 2022 summer league team and averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 15.8 minutes in five games (2 starts) in Las Vegas. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native was a four-year player at Michigan State University and as a senior, averaged career highs for points (9.3), rebounds (6.3), blocks (2.2) and minutes (18.7) in 35 games (32 starts) for the Spartans,” the team wrote.

Again, it’s possible that none of the players end up playing for the Mavericks during the regular season, but they’ll have a chance to prove their worth.