Mavs Playing Young Wing More—Just in Time for NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA career of second-year Mavs guard Josh Green has gotten off to a slow start. Through the first 55 games of his career, Green has averaged just 2.5 points per game on 48.4% shooting and has shot just 20.0% from the 3-point line.

In Dallas’ last two games, though, Green has seen an uptick in minutes and production. During the Mavs’ two-game winning streak, Green has played 19.5 minutes per game scoring 7.5 points, pulling down 5.5 rebounds and dishing 2 assists per game. Green has also shot the bell well, shooting 75.0% from the field, and has gone 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. The Mavs have also been +19 with Green on the floor over the last two games.

Green’s History

Green is originally from Sydney, Australia, where he lived until he was 15 when his family moved to Arizona. He played his last season of high school at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida where he was a five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American. He played his only season of college ball at Arizona where he averaged 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Green was selected 18th overall by the Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was also a part of the Australian National team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which finished in third place.

How Green Helps the Mavs

One of the main ways that Green helps Dallas is he gives them some athleticism on the wing, which has been a weak spot this season. He also gives the Mavs someone who can attack the basket and, if he’s hitting shots consistently, he can help them space the floor. For a wing Green also rebounds the ball well for his position.

Most importantly, if Green continues to play well he gives the Mavs some much-needed depth, which is particularly important given the concerns around Luka Doncic’s health. It’s no coincidence that Green has gotten his biggest playing-time boost while Doncic has been out over the past two games. Without Doncic on the floor, the Mavs have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the rotation.

Potential Trade Value

Green is just 21 years old and it’s encouraging that early in his second season he is showing some progress. The Mavs are in need of depth and players that can make an impact for them. It’s also possible that Green could help the Mavs in another way, by being a valuable trade piece.

It’s been discussed at length how the Mavs need another star to pair with Doncic, so young players like Green who show promise can be valuable at the trade deadline. Green could be of particular interest for teams looking to rebuild with young pieces. If Green can continue to play well with increased minutes it’s possible that his trade value will continue to go up as we approach the trade deadline.

There have already been multiple reports that teams like the Pacers, Kings, Sixers, Nets and Blazers could be willing to deal key players. So it’s possible that young players like Moses Brown and Green could become valuable trade pieces for the Mavs, especially because Dallas is limited in the number of first-round picks it can include in a trade.

Dallas owes its 2023 first-rounder to New York from the Kristaps Porzingis trade and because NBA rules forbid a team from trading first-rounders in consecutive years, the earliest pick the Mavs could include in a package is 2025.

Ultimately Green will have to continue to perform in the opportunities he’s given in order for his minutes to continue to rise. In the long run, if Green continues to deliver when he’s on the court, the Mavs are playing with house money as he can help the team both on the roster and as a potential trade piece.