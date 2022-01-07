3 Players to Watch in Broncos’ Season Finale against the Chiefs

Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos have already been eliminated from playoff contention entering their final game of the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Broncos will have the opportunity to play spoiler to their division rivals.

The Chiefs can clinch the number one seed in the AFC with a victory and a Titans’ loss. If the Broncos can pull off an upset, the Chiefs can fall as far as the four seed depending on the outcome of other games. Let’s break down three players to watch.

Kyle Fuller, cornerback

The Broncos will have the difficult task of slowing down Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s explosive passing offense with a depleted secondary. Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby have both been ruled out of Saturday’s game.

CBs Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby have been ruled OUT for #KCvsDEN. Full injury report » https://t.co/y0Zmg59gDj pic.twitter.com/dpmgRAwo3m — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 6, 2022

Surtain, in particular, was excellent against the Chiefs in Week 13. Surtain played every single defensive snap. He allowed only one reception for 14 yards, and he even came away with an interception.

Without Surtain and Darby, veteran Kyle Fuller will be tasked with containing wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the past, Fuller was an elite cornerback. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Chicago Bears, but Fuller’s first season in Denver has been rocky. After a lackluster start, he was benched during Week 7.

Due to injuries, Fuller played 67 defensive snaps for the Broncos last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fuller was only targeted twice, but he did give up a 45-yard touchdown reception to Mike Williams:

If the Broncos hope to pull off an upset, Fuller needs to play his best game of the season, thus far.

Drew Lock, quarterback

Drew Lock started 13 games for the Broncos last season, and he struggled with turnovers. Lock recorded a league-leading 15 interceptions and eight fumbles. During the offseason, the Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater has been the Broncos’ starter this season, but after Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lock has gotten the chance to redeem himself.

So far, the results have been underwhelming, as the Broncos’ offense has only scored a combined 26 points in the last two games.

Nevertheless, Lock remains confident in his own ability. In an interview on Wednesday, January 5, Lock said the following:

Like I said, this league is run by wins and losses, which we didn’t [win] these last couple of weeks, but I feel like I have done a lot of good things to the point where I am confident in myself that I deserve [to] and should be a starter in this league.

This week, Lock is not only playing for his future with the Broncos, but he is also playing for his future as a starter in the NFL. Leading the Broncos to an upset victory over the Chiefs would be quite the statement.

Michael Ojemudia, cornerback

Like Fuller, Michael Ojemudia will play an expanded role on Saturday with Surtain and Darby sidelined.

Ojemudia was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played a significant role in his rookie year appearing in all 16 games and playing 78 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Ojemudia began this season on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and he was not activated until December 11th. Last Sunday, he played his first game of the season, as he played 10 defensive snaps against the Chargers.

With not much on the line, Saturday’s game will serve as a great opportunity for the organization to evaluate Ojemeudia as they head into the offseason.