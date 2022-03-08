Aaron Rodgers Will Not Join Broncos, Signs With Packers: Report

Well, it’s not happening. After months of rumors, Aaron Rodgers has officially decided to return to the Green Bay Packers.

Pat McAfee reported that Rodgers will return to the Packers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers did consider the Broncos.

This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos. In the end, the #Packers get it done. They commit to Aaron Rodgers for many years. https://t.co/4Mf7rcmHej — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

According to KOA Colardo’s Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos have known Rodgers was staying in Green Bay since last Sunday.

Broncos knew last Sunday he was staying. https://t.co/48320GDUfK — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 8, 2022

There have been some conflicting reports regarding Rodgers’s contract. Rapoport reported the Packers and Rodgers agreed to a four-year deal worth $200 million, which would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

However, McAfee reported that those numbers are not accurate.

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Either way, the new contract is expected to reduce Rodgers’s cap number this season. With the newly acquired cap room, the Packers are expected to franchise tag wide receiver Davante Adams, according to Rapoport.

Thanks to the new cap room, the #Packers are expected to franchise tag WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/H4GeatDNpm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Broncos Will Turn Their Attention to Russell Wilson

According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos’ Plan B is Russell Wilson, while Plan C is “fluid”. He names Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts as possibilities.

So Nathaniel Hackett will not be coaching Aaron Rodgers this season or probably ever again. Make no mistake, it's a blow, but it can be softened.

Plan B would be Russell Wilson.

Failing that, Plan C is fluid. Watson eventually? Hurts? Vet "bridge" QB/Lock with 1st-rd QB?#9sports https://t.co/VzK9JsXYg0 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 8, 2022

The Broncos’ interest in Wilson has been well-documented. KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright previously reported that the Broncos would explore a Wilson trade, if they did not land Rodgers.

Wilson, himself, appears to be open to a trade to the Broncos. On March 6, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wilson would be more amenable to a trade to the Broncos than the NFC East.

After talks with people around the league, the three teams that come up most often are Denver, Philadelphia and Washington, with a little Carolina talk. Based on what I know, Wilson would be more amenable to Denver than the NFC East.

Still, the Seattle Seahawks do not appear interested in moving Wilson at this time.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the franchise has “no intention” of trading Wilson.

It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.

Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts Are Possibilities

Watson is a complicated option. According to Pro Football Newtork’s Aaron Wilson, the Broncos have been interested in Watson for over a year, but they are hesitant to trade for him due to the accusations he is currently facing.

The Denver Broncos have had interest in Watson for over a year, per sources. Yet, they have some understandable hesitation given the potential reputation fallout due to the graphic and unproven accusations he’s facing and the fact that the team is for sale.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil cases for allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Hurts is a new name. At 23 years old, he is still very young. In fact, he is the same age as draft prospects Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral.

Last season, Hurts led all NFL quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards. The Broncos could build a dynamic rushing offense next season around Hurts, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon III.

The Eagles have shown interest in other quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson, so they may be open to moving Hurts.