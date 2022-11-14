NFL Insider Lists Possible Replacement for HC Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos have turned into the most disappointing team in the NFL during the 2022 season. Denver’s offense is averaging an NFL worst 14.6 points per game and it’s the worst statistical offense in team history through the first nine games of the season.

General manager George Paton fired head coach Vic Fangio last season and moved on from his two starting quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Last season, Denver averaged 19.7 points per game and if that was the case for the Broncos this season, they would own a winning record.

Paton went out and hired Nathaniel Hackett to be his head coach and people around the team facility believed that Hackett was an offensive genius, but that hasn’t been the case this season. Even after trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos quarterback carousel seemed to come to an end, but not so fast.

Wilson is having the worst season of his career. The former Seahawk is completing just 57.4 percent of his passes and has a QBR of 33 (54.7 last season which was his career worst).

The Broncos have also owned a double digit lead this season disappear twice and turn into losses.

With the Broncos continuing to struggle this season and show no improvements, conversations are starting on if Hackett will be done after just one season.

“Over the coming weeks, if Denver doesn’t start winning, you’ll hear rumblings about Hackett’s job security, for sure, and particularly if they can’t get past the Raiders and Panthers over the next two weeks,” Albert Breer said in his recent piece for si.com. “It’s possible Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn gets linked to the job again (perhaps with fellow Cowboys assistant and former Seahawks lieutenant Brian Schottenheimer as OC), given his relationship with GM George Paton and experience with Wilson.”

Schottenheimer was with Wilson in Seattle from 2018-2020. While the two were together, they won double-digit games in each of their three seasons, making the playoffs each time. With Schottenheimer calling plays for the former Super Bowl champion, Wilson completed 67 percent of his passes for an average of 3,923 yards per season. Wilson also averaged 38 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

Right now, it seems unlikely that the current coaching staff can get Wilson back on track playing the way he did in Seattle.

3 Potential Candidates to Replace Hackett

Other than Dan Quinn, there are some potential candidates out there that could replace Hackett if he gets the axe before or after the season.

Sean Payton: The rumors have been floated out there that the former Super Bowl winning head coach is ready to return to the NFL after stepping away for one year.

If Payton wants to return to the sideline, he’ll have his choice of teams to pick from. He’ll want an established quarterback that knows how to win in the NFL. Payton coached Drew Brees who wasn’t a tall quarterback so he’ll know how to work with Wilson under center.

It’s unclear how much money Payton would want to be a head coach, but when you look at the owners of the Broncos, they have money to spend.

Everything sounds great, but Denver would have to trade for Payton since the New Orleans Saints still own his rights.

Kellen Moore: The stock has been rising and continues to rise for Moore. In recent years, Moore has interviewed for multiple jobs, but just hasn’t landed one yet.

Last season, the Broncos interviewed with Moore in the offseason before they made their decision to go with Hackett. Moore, 34, has served as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator dating back to 2018. During that span, Moore has helped elevate Dak Prescott’s game and even this year, Moore helped Cooper Rush quarterback the Dallas offense to a 4-1 record when Prescott was injured.

If the Broncos want a potential rising star, Moore could be a solid option.

Brian Callahan: In the offseason, Callahan also interviewed with the Broncos, but he eventually remained with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Callahan has worked with the Broncos in the past as an offensive assistant and quality control coach from 2010-2015. The 38-year-old has been on Zac Taylor’s coaching staff since 2019 as the offensive coordinator. Learning the west coast offense under Gary Kubiak in 2015 and being part of it again with the Bengals, Callahan has helped the development of quarterback Joe Burrow.

If the Broncos want to continue to run the west-coast offense for Wilson, Callahan could be a fit to improve the Denver offense in the future.

Injury Updates

With the Broncos being the most injured team in the NFL, they continued to add more players to the injury list after their recent game against the Titans.

On the first offensive play of the game for Denver, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went out for a pass and as he planted his right foot into the ground, he went down holding his ankle.

Jeudy wouldn’t return to the game, but Hackett did tell reporters that he is day to day.