Former All-SEC Running Back Floated as Denver Broncos Trade Target

The Denver Broncos could have a ready-made trade target in D’Andre Swift following the Detroit Lions’ selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft — this at least according to Predominantly Orange’s Lou Scataglia.

“The Detroit Lions made a huge misstep when they took Jahmyr Gibbs at pick 12,” Scataglia prefaced before saying, “The Broncos should now inquire about D’Andre Swift.”

Scataglia was dumbfounded at Detroit’s decision to take a running back given the needs the Lions possess on the defensive side of the ball.

“I’m not sure what the Lions’ General Manager Brad Holmes was thinking, but man, what a huge mistake they made,” Scataglia wrote. “With needs along the defense, the Detroit Lions decided to take a running back at pick 12 in Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama. Gibbs shares a lot of qualities to Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara. He’s an elite receiving threat but was about the last position the Detroit Lions needed. They signed David Montgomery to a three-year deal and also have D’Andre Swift on the roster. However, with Gibbs being drafted, that tells me that D’Andre Swift could be had for a rather cheap price. I just don’t see any way that the Lions would field a three-man RB room like this.”

D’Andre Swift ‘Makes a Ton of Sense’ For Denver Broncos

Scataglia was strongly in the camp pushing for a Swift acquisition for the Denver Broncos — claiming it “makes a ton of sense” for the Mile High franchise to bring on the former First-team All-SEC running back.

“(Denver) could likely land a late-round pick for Swift, who was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 13 games in all three seasons,” Scataglia wrote. “He’s rushed for 512, 617, and 542 yards in his three seasons on a 4.7 yards per carry average. He’s also added 156 receptions for 1,198 yards in those three years, with 25 total touchdowns scored. Swift would make a ton of sense on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos do need to improve their running back room even with the signing of Samaje Perine.”

Denver’s running back room is in flux right now with the status of injured rusher Javonte Williams up in the air.

D’Andre Swift and Javonte Williams Would Be ‘Solid’ Duo

Scataglia was particularly intrigued by the potential of a Swift-Williams Denver Broncos running back duo whenever the latter is healthy and eligible to suit up.

“Javonte Williams might not be ready for week one and his serious knee injury could prevent him from returning to his true form until much later,” Scataglia wrote. “Swift is still just 24 years old and has proven to be an effective running back in the NFL. The Lions practically gave away Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, and I don’t see why a team like the Broncos couldn’t trade away a late round pick to acquire Swift. D’Andre Swift and Javonte Williams would form a very solid running back duo and one that Sean Payton would surely be able to deploy effectively.”

It remains to be seen whether the Broncos would rather draft a backfield threat or find one in the trade market, but with the Lions’ selection of Gibbs, Swift is seemingly an option should Denver decide to consolidate their running back room.