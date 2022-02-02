Brian Flores lawsuit: Broncos conducted sham interview; Elway showed up disheveled

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL for racial discrimination. The suit alleges Flores was discriminated against during the hiring process with multiple teams, including the Denver Broncos.

According to Flores, John Elway showed up to an interview completely disheveled, and it was clear Elway had been drinking heavily the night before.

Incredibly, this was not Mr. Flores’ first sham interview that was held only in an effort to comply with the Rooney Rule. Indeed, in 2019 Mr. Flores was scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ellis, and others, showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before.

Flores alleges the Broncos never had any intention of hiring him, and they only interviewed him to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching positions.

It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job. Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a White man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos.

The Broncos’ Organization Denied All Claims

The Broncos’ organization quickly denied the allegations. Here is their official statement via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The allegations from Brian Flores directed towards the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blatantly false. Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the schedule time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours – the fully allotted time – and concluded shortly before 11 a.m. Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate. Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization – and its employees – from such baseless and disparaging claims.

Other Allegations From Flores’s Lawsuit

There are many other bombshell allegations in Flores’s lawsuit. He also claims the New York Giants interviewed him only to satisfy the Rooney Rule. He found out because Bill Belichick texted him congratulating him on getting the Giants’ job three days before his interview thinking Flores was Brian Daboll.

Flores alleges Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season. When Flores would lead the Dolphins to a victory, Ross would become “mad”.

The Dolphins fired Flores after three seasons. Under Flores, the Dolphins closed the season strong winning eight of their last nine games. Overall, the Dolphins had a winning record in each of the last two seasons.

The lawsuit also mentions discriminatory treatment towards other minority coaches in the NFL such as David Culley, Kris Richard, Jim Caldwell, and Eric Bieniemy.

Richard and Bieniemy have been successful assistants in the NFL for some time, but they have never gotten the opportunity to be head coaches.

Richard was the defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks during the “Legion of Boom” era. He eventually became defensive coordinator. The Seahawks had the best defense in the NFL in 2015, under Richards. He is currently the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs for the last four seasons. He was interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching position, but he was not a finalist.

Culley and Caldwell were head coaches, but they were fired in questionable circumstances. Culley led the Houston Texans to a 4-13 record in one season; he was subsequently fired.

However, the Texans’ roster was devoid of talent following the departure of DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, and quarterback Deshaun Watson sat out the entire season. The Texans were 4-12 in the prior season with Watson playing all 16 games.

Caldwell was fired after leading to Detroit Lions to a winning record for back-to-back seasons. The Lions have not had a winning record, since.