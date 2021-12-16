Broncos Add Former Pro-Bowler Clinton-Dix & Wide-Out Fulgham to Practice Squad

The 2021 NFL season is down to its final few weeks. While teams jockey for playoff positioning, they’re also trying to put the best team on the field each week in these important games.

At this rate, 14 weeks into the season, every team is banged up. So, every team is on the lookout for possible insurance policies to help solidify their teams, just in case.

In the Broncos case, they signed two players to their practice squad, a former first-round pick, and pro-bowler, in defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and intriguing wide receiver, Travis Fulgham.

Is There Still Something Left in the Tank for Ha Ha?

With several defensive backs missing some practice this week, in Kareem Jackson, and Caden Sterns, the Broncos have brought in the seven-year veteran, Clinton-Hix.

The hope is Clinton-Hix still has something left in the tank, and the Broncos believe in that enough to have signed him to the practice squad. What he’s able to do on the field remains to be seen.

Clinton-Hix sat out the 2020 season after begin cut from the Dallas Cowboys a week before the season began, despite having signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the team that offseason.

He signed with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2021 season but was cut before landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Raiders, Clinton-Hix saw action in just two games, seeing only special teams snaps.

Clinton-Hix was released by the Raiders on Dec. 8.

Originally the 21st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by Green Bay, Clinton-Dix spent the better part of five seasons with the Packers. There, he’d start 90 of 98 games, making the Pro Bowl in 2016. Clinton-Hix amassed over 400 tackles, and 16 interceptions in just under 100 games with Green Bay.

Since his days in Green Bay, Clinton-Hix has made stops in Washington, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and now Denver.

Broncos Add Intriguing WR Prospect Fulgham to Practice Squad

Along with the addition of veteran DB Clinton-Hix, the Broncos also signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad this week.

Fulgham was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would play just three games and was eventually waived before the 2020 season. After a brief pit-stop in Green Bay, Fulgham signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles, Fulgham was forced into duty due to a slew of injuries at the wide receiver position for Philly. Fulgham took full advantage of his opportunity, ending the season as the Eagles 2020 leader in receiving finishing with 38 catches (67 targets) for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Fulgham’s breakout came in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where he hauled in 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Despite starting eight games with Philadelphia in 2020, injured players returned and Fulgham fell out of favor. Fulgham came to training camp in 2021 with the Eagles but was cut and signed with the practice squad.

Fulgham was released in October before landing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Miami released Fulgham on Dec. 13.

Just a few days ago rumor was the Eagles might be interested in a reunion, but the Broncos scooped Fulgham first.