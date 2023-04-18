Analyst Hints Broncos Will Be Adding More to Key Position Group

The Denver Broncos may not be done adding to their quarterback room ahead of the 2023 season, the first in the Sean Payton era, according to the Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne. With Russell Wilson coming off a career-worst season in both the completion rate and touchdown-to-interception ratio categories, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry has relayed that Payton could cut bait quickly with Wilson if things aren’t working out.

“There’s no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn’t be franchise crippling,” Berry said.

Payne believes that Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton will collaborate and come away thinking that drafting a quarterback should be on the table come April 28 and 29 when Denver is on the clock.

“The Broncos did sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a fairly healthy backup quarterback contract during free agency and have since talked him up to the media,” Payne wrote. “However, I would not be surprised if the Broncos are not done adding to their quarterback room just yet.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson at Top of Broncos QB Wishlist

For Payne, the struggles of Wilson and the instability of Jarrett Stidham make the quarterback position “far from settled” for the Broncos. At the top of Payne’s Denver quarterback wishlist is UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“Russell Wilson’s play fell off a cliff and his future with the team is iffy at best and Jarrett Stidham is now on his third NFL team,” Payne prefaced before saying, “So, the Broncos’ quarterback position is far from settled and I think they should look into adding another quarterback to the room via the draft. If they do, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is near the top of my list of quarterbacks on day three I would like them to take a chance on.”

DTR’s dual-threat abilities are what make him a top-10 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class according to NFL Draft Buzz. Payne believes Thompson-Robinson displayed enough arm talent to make him a desirable prospect.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks are a thing in the NFL and Thompson-Robinson displayed enough arm talent that I think NFL teams will be intrigued about his development,” Payne wrote. “He is an ascending quarterback talent who is getting some late buzz ahead of the draft. Now, you see this almost every year with late-round quarterback prospects but still, I understand the intrigue.”

Sean Payton Makes Dorian Thompson-Robinson ‘a Possibility’

Payne made the case that Payton’s presence in the Broncos’ brain trust makes the drafting of Thompson-Robinson a legitimate possibility.

“Having Sean Payton as your head coach makes this more of a possibility in my opinion,” Payne wrote. “He is going to be looking for “his guy” to develop. Stidham very well could be that guy, but you should always leave the draft with a late-round quarterback every few years or so. The Broncos have not drafted one since Drew Lock, so I think it is time for them to address the quarterback room via the draft.”