Broncos Hold Advantage Over 4 Most Popular Teams in Russell Wilson Sweepstakes

The Denver Broncos may miss out on Aaron Rodgers, but they hold the advantage in acquiring another superstar quarterback.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday, March 6, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is more “amenable” to being traded to the Broncos than NFC East teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Wilson Favors Broncos Trade Over NFC East

“After talks with people around the league, the three teams that come up most often are Denver, Philadelphia and Washington, with a little Carolina talk,” says Fowler. “Based on what I know, Wilson would be more amenable to Denver than the NFC East.

If Rodgers stays with Green Bay as expected, don’t be surprised if the Broncos turn their attention to Wilson and Seattle. But all of that is a big if, because he hasn’t requested a trade.”

Although Wilson has recently stressed that his desire is to remain in Seattle and win more Super Bowls for the Seahawks, Seattle is clearly open to the idea of trading their franchise quarterback. Fowler reports that Seattle continues to receive trade calls regarding Wilson, with Seattle actually recently rejecting a trade offer from the Commanders for Wilson.

How Wilson Could Become Broncos’ ‘Plan A’ Option

Rodgers has been cited as the Broncos’ “Plan A” option. The problem is, it’s looking more and more as if Rodgers could remain with the Green Bay Packers. As Fowler also reports, Rodgers has received an offer from the Packers that would alter the QB market.

If the Broncos do indeed strike out on Rodgers, Wilson emerges as the new “Plan A” option. Denver has gone through six straight seasons of signing journeyman quarterbacks to be their starters, only to miss the playoffs every season. Ideally speaking, the Broncos cannot go through another season of that type of QB which rules out the idea of signing a free agent such as Jameis Winston or Mitchell Trubisky to be their starter in 2022.

The question is, would the Seahawks be willing to move Wilson?

The Seahawks rejected multiple first-round picks from Washington. That means the bar will be set higher, meaning Denver would have to package a young star player or two — think of players such as Jerry Jeudy and/or Bradley Chubb — for a chance to acquire Wilson.

Fowler mentions that the Seahawks are scouring the receiver market, which could be the key for a team like the Broncos to pull off a deal for Wilson.

“One Seattle development this week: The Seahawks have been asking around on the receiver market,” says Fowler. “That’s interesting because they are already loaded at wideout. Maybe they just want depth … or maybe it’s something more.”

While the Broncos will certainly have another option outside of Rodgers, there is no guarantee that they’ll be able to pull off a deal for Wilson.

If Denver strikes out on Rodgers and Wilson, it is not going to be a happy offseason for a Broncos team still desperately searching for a franchise quarterback.