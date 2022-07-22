Broncos Key Playmaker Called ‘Overvalued’ in 2022

The Denver Broncos haven’t had a Pro Bowl tight end since Julius Thomas, who accomplished the honor in 2014.

Denver isn’t expecting Pro Bowl numbers from Albert Okwuegbunam, who is the Broncos’ No. 1 tight end after trading Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade.

Okwuegbunam showed starting quality traits last season. He caught 33 receptions out of his 40 targets for 330 yards and his PFF receiving grade of 72.5 ranked 14th among tight ends in the NFL.

At the same time, Okwuegbunam is just 24 years old. Third-round pick Greg Dulcich, 22, is likely the team’s second tight end with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and undrafted free agents Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams competing for spots.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports believes that the Broncos are putting too much confidence in Okwuegbunam as well as Dulcich.

“If Okwuegbunam can’t provide consistent production, the Broncos will put a lot of pressure on third-round rookie Greg Dulcich to be a security blanket in the middle of the field,” Kerr wrote. “Denver is certainly overvaluing its young tight ends, but the Broncos like what they have at the position.”

Broncos Have WR Depth

The Broncos’ top four wide receivers are 2019 Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and 2020 second-round pick KJ Hamler. That should easily be appealing to new addition quarterback Russell Wilson.

Okwuegbunam should still be a middle-of-the-field pass-catching option in the team’s offense. Kerr believes the 24-year-old can still be a threat despite the receiving depth on the roster.

“The 2020 fourth-round pick will get an opportunity to be the No. 1 tight end as one of the top options in the middle of the field for Wilson,” Kerr wrote. “Okwuegbunam doesn’t have to be a Pro Bowler, but the Broncos offense is deep outside of the tight end position.”

The last two years have shown the Broncos that they can never have enough playmakers and receivers.

In 2020, the Broncos lost Sutton due to a torn ACL. Last season, Denver lost Jeudy for six games due to injury and Hamler to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. Tim Patrick has helped pick up the slack, recording 50 plus receptions in each of the last two seasons.

Denver comes into the 2022 season with a relatively healthy wide receiver group. While Hamler is recovering from his gruesome injury, the rest of the wideouts in rookie Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Kendall Hinton and Travis Fulgham will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.