Broncos Urged to Add 4-Time Pro Bowler With Ties to Front Office

When there are NFL free agents still available with two weeks to go until training camp, it’s likely that the respective free agent has its flaws.

The Denver Broncos signed the majority of their soon-to-be impactful free agents in March — Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, K’Waun Williams, Alex Singleton. The last outside free agents signed by the Broncos is wide receiver Trey Quinn and cornerback Donnie Lewis back on April 23.

This is the time of year when general managers are looking to add depth or even a starter for cheap.

Denver is approaching their first training camp without star edge rusher Von Miller. Gregory headlines the edge-rushing group but is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. There’s always a possibility Gregory might not be ready for the start of the season and the team might be forced to play backups in the first few weeks.

Thomas Hall, who covers the Broncos for Mile High Huddle’s Sports Illustrated, believes the Broncos should target a pass-rusher “with proven experience.”

That pass-rusher is free agent linebacker Anthony Barr.

“There is an intriguing free agent who has yet to sign, though,” Hall wrote. “Anthony Barr is a player with significant experience, who could be moved to a full-time edge-rushing role. Barr would be an upgrade to Reed in the run game and has ties to Broncos GM George Paton, who was part of the Minnesota Vikings front office that drafted him. Barr’s presence on the field would help to alleviate much of the concern that currently surrounds this group.”

Barr’s Track Record

From 2015 to 2018, Barr was named to the Pro Bowl for the Minnesota Vikings. The former first-round pick missed just six games in that span. The veteran has now missed 22 games in the last three seasons. A torn pectoral muscle led to the 30-year-old missing the rest of the 2020 season on Week 2.

Yet, the eight-year veteran managed to post 72 tackles, six quarterback hits, five pass deflections, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions during his 11 games in 2021. The eight-year veteran nabbed a 62.9 defensive grade last season, which ranked 43rd among all linebackers who played at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Barr’s ability to rush the passer showed in 2021. He had a productive 72.3 pass-rushing grade per PFF, which ranked 21st among all linebackers in pass-rushing grade last season.

There’s a reason why Barr is still available and it largely has to do with his age and health. But any team could reap the benefits of adding a former Pro Bowl talent who won’t be expensive.

That team could be the Broncos, as Hall mentioned that Barr “has ties to Broncos GM George Paton, who was part of the Minnesota Vikings front office that drafted him.”

Broncos Have Depth at EDGE

Denver certainly has bodies at edge rusher. Contract-year Bradley Chubb will be opposite Gregory. Linebacker Malik Reed is still just 25 years old and he has 13 sacks over the last two seasons. He also led the Broncos in pressures with 22 last season.

The Broncos also drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round and are moving Baron Browning from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. You can’t forget about Jonathon Cooper, who showed promise by posting 38 tackles in 16 games last season.

But there remains uncertainty with Chubb’s injury history and there remain questions concerning experience and overall play in the team’s backups.

PFF has ranked the Broncos linebacker No. 20 entering the 2022 season. A position that the Broncos could also add more talent is inside linebacker.

The Broncos signed Alex Singleton, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in combined tackles in both 2020 (120) and 2021 (137). Yet, Singleton’s Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 40.9 doesn’t bode well. Denver re-signed Josey Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract and while he had 113 tackles in 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 2.

It’s a unit that could see themselves bringing back veteran Alexander Johnson, but there hasn’t been reported interest from the Broncos.