Broncos Spurned by 4-Time Pro Bowl Defender After Showing Interest

The Denver Broncos were in a battle for a free agent Pro Bowl defender, but it wasn’t meant to be.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys signed eight-year veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Barr was down to sign with two teams, and the Broncos lost out to “America’s Team”.

It’s interesting to hear the Broncos’ interest in Barr. Denver re-signed Josey Jewell and has depth pieces in Jonas Griffith and new addition Alex Singleton.

There have been signs that the Broncos could want even more depth at inside linebacker. The Broncos hosted a visit to linebacker Joe Schobert on July 30. And now, the Barr interest.

Denver general manager George Paton did have a connection with Barr. The second-year GM was part of the Minnesota Vikings front office that drafted Barr in 2014.

After missing out on Barr, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the team’s activity and if they decide to sign Schobert or another veteran inside linebacker.

Barr’s Tenure

From 2015 to 2018, Barr was named to the Pro Bowl for the Vikings. The former first-round pick missed just six games in that span.

The veteran has now missed 22 games in the last three seasons. A torn pectoral muscle led to the 30-year-old missing the rest of the 2020 season on Week 2.

Yet, the eight-year veteran managed to post 72 tackles, six quarterback hits, five pass deflections, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions during his 11 games in 2021. Barr posted a 62.9 defensive grade last season, which ranked 43rd among all linebackers who played at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Barr’s ability to rush the passer showed in 2021. He had a productive 72.3 pass-rushing grade per PFF, which ranked 21st among all linebackers in pass-rushing grade last season.

On July 12, Thomas Hall, who covers the Broncos for Sports Illustrated, believed the Broncos should target a pass-rusher caliber that Barr brings.

“There is an intriguing free agent who has yet to sign, though,” Hall wrote. “Anthony Barr is a player with significant experience, who could be moved to a full-time edge-rushing role. Barr would be an upgrade to Reed in the run game and has ties to Broncos GM George Paton, who was part of the Minnesota Vikings front office that drafted him. Barr’s presence on the field would help to alleviate much of the concern that currently surrounds this group.”

Broncos Have Depth at EDGE

Barr’s strong suit wasn’t in the coverage game area. He posted a PFF grade of under 67 in each of the last four seasons. If he signed with the Broncos, it was likely that he would’ve been used as a pass rusher, and possibly an outside linebacker at times.

The Broncos certainly have bodies at edge rusher. Contract-year Bradley Chubb will be opposite Gregory. Linebacker Malik Reed is still just 25 years old and he has 13 sacks over the last two seasons. He also led the Broncos in pressures with 22 last season.

The Broncos also drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round and are moving Baron Browning from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. You can’t forget about Jonathon Cooper, who showed promise by posting 38 tackles in 16 games last season.

But there remains uncertainty with Chubb’s injury history and also questions concerning experience and overall play in the team’s backups.