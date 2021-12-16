Broncos vs. Bengals: A History of Memorable Endings

Sunday’s Week 15 Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the two squads.

The Broncos own a 22-9 all-time record against the Bengals, and a handful of those wins have been pretty memorable, especially for how they ended.

Week 15’s game is a big one for both teams, the Broncos and Bengals are both 7-6 and playoff aspirations are at stake. With that in mind, could we see another all-time ending between these two AFC teams?

Just in case, let us take a look back at some of the more memorable endings to Broncos/Bengals games.

A Christmas Miracle

In Week 16 of the 2006 season, the Broncos received an early Christmas gift against the Bengals on a cold Christmas Eve night at Mile High.

The Broncos entered the game with an 8-6 record, clinging tightly to slim playoff odds. Meanwhile, the Bengals were also 8-6 and holding on tightly to their dim playoff hopes as well.

Early in the fourth quarter, Denver had just increased their lead to seven after a 24-yard Jason Elam field goal. For the majority of the final stanza, the Broncos defense was able to hold the Bengals offense in check. However, Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer engineered a 12-play 90-yard scoring drive capped off by a touchdown to wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. The Bengals thought they had tied the game late, but the snap on the extra-point was muffed, giving the Broncos and improbable win.





What a Way to Open the Season

The Josh McDaniels‘ era (remember that?!) began with a bang, as the Broncos walked away an incredible last second victory over the Bengals in Week 1 of the 2009 season.

Trailing Cincinnati 7-6 with just 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Broncos stood at their own 13-yard line. Just the play before, the Bengals had seemingly ended the game with an interception, but were ruled out of bounds.

It kept the Broncos alive, but barely.

The ball was snapped to quarterback Kyle Orton, who perhaps looking to save Denver’s final timeout threw a pass toward the sideline in the direction of wide receiver Brandon Marshall. However, fate had other ideas. The pass was deflected straight up into the air by Cincinnati’s Leon Hall and the ball landed into the waiting arms of wide receiver Brandon Stokley who ran 87-yards for the game-winning score with just 11 seconds left on the clock.

It’s still one of the most insane last second endings to a game ever, and one hell of a great Gus Johnson call.

First Step Towards a Super Bowl

In another late-season matchup between the Broncos and Bengals in Week 16 of the 2015 season, fittingly the two teams were in the thick of the playoff hunt.

A victory clinched a playoff berth for Denver, and a victory for the Bengals kept their hopes for a first-round bye alive.

The Bengals came out of the gates playing well, holding a 14-3 halftime advantage. However, Denver would respond in the second half eventually taking the lead early in the fourth quarter behind a 39-yard touchdown by C.J. Anderson. Cincinnati’s Mike Nugent would tie things up at 17-17 later in the quarter to force overtime.

In OT, Denver would fail to win the game on the first possession with a touchdown, but Brandon McManus did boot a 37-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 20-17 lead.

On the Bengals second play of the following possession, quarterback A.J. McCarron fumbled a snap and was beaten to the recovery by Denver’s DeMarcus Ware, sealing the game for the Broncos.

The victory snapped a two-game skid by the Broncos, eventually leading to an AFC West title and a Super Bowl to follow.