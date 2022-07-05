Broncos Pushed to Make Crucial Decision on 20.5 Sack Pass Rusher

The Denver Broncos have 19 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in 2023.

As we get closer to the 2022 season, the Broncos have possible extension candidates.

The first candidate is the most obvious one, quarterback Russell Wilson. He has two years remaining on his contract and the offseason has seen new contracts for franchise quarterbacks. According to 9News’ Mike Klis’s report on June 3, Wilson is rumored to seek $250 million over five years.

There’s one particular unrestricted free agent whom general manager George Paton will have to make a decision in the future.

And it could be done sooner rather than later.

Bleacher Report’s Brett Sobleski wrote an article titled “1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2022 Season Begins.”

When it comes to the Broncos, Sobleski thinks the team should extend 2018 first-round pick Bradley Chubb, who’s missed 24 games over the last two seasons.

He wrote, “Injuries seem to be the only thing holding Bradley Chubb back from becoming one of the game’s best edge defenders . . . Because of Chubb’s injury history, the Broncos could slow-play a contract extension. If they wait, they could have to pay significantly more to keep Chubb . . .They might get a discount if they extend him before the season starts, and that’s what they should do.”

Sobleski also pointed out comments on Chubb from new Denver Broncos defensive Ejiro Evero, who told reporters during mandatory minicamp that “he’s (Chubb) expecting to have a big year and we’re expecting the same thing from him.”

Chubb’s Up-and-Down Tenure

Chubb, 26, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and had a tremendous 12 sacks in his rookie season. He also finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Injuries have played a huge role in Chubb’s inconsistent play. The North Carolina State product only played four games in 2019 before tearing his ACL. Chubb made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, only to miss 10 games in 2021 due to an ankle injury.

But now, Chubb got rave reviews from the mandatory minicamp in June. Sobleski brought up comments from defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who said “You can tell that he’s (Chubb) comfortable . . . you can see him coming around that edge . . . he can bend and move, so he’s looking how he was his rookie year.”

The Broncos would certainly sign up for rookie Chubb in 2022. The team showed faith by exercising Chubb’s fifth-year option in 2021.

But if Chubb dominates and enters his free-agent year without a deal, the Broncos could be facing a tough decision.

Paton’s Philosophy

During the offseason, the Broncos have extended in-house players with expiring contracts such as wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Paton has also signed 10 in-house players to one-year deals this offseason, which helped the team sign pass rushers Randy Gregory and defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

The Broncos’ 90-man roster has approximately $9,532,810 in remaining salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association. It’s likely that the Broncos feel content with the roster heading into training camp.

Paton has liked former Broncos general manager and current executive John Elway’s drafted players. After seeing the extensions of Sutton and Patrick in the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see if Paton extends Chubb who, like both extended players, wasn’t drafted by Paton.