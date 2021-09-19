Broncos Bradley Chubb “Probably” Makes Debut, Per Adam Schefter

Denver Broncos pass-rusher supreme, Von Miller, will likely get his A1 sidekick back in the lineup when the Broncos (1-0) travel to Jacksonville (0-1) to take on the Jaguars, September 19.

Weakside outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is set to make his season debut against the Jaguars, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Chubb “probably” returns.

Broncos’ LB Bradley Chubb, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that prevented him from playing the opener, “probably” will make his season debut today vs. Jacksonville, per source. If he does, Chubb and Von Miller would be unleashed vs. Trevor Lawrence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

Miller, who famously compared himself and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones to legendary NBA duo Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, now gets to play with his bookend partner in Chubb. If Miller and Jones are comparable to “ShaKobe,” then consider the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb the NFL’s version of Joel Embiid, a physical specimen and freak of nature who could dominate every game — when healthy.

The former NC State star came into the league as a wrecking ball, after being the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft. Chubb tallied 12 sacks in his maiden season — the franchise’s single-season rookie mark, once held by Miller (11.5 sacks). The accolades started to accrue almost immediately after that, as he was deemed the 82nd-best player by his peers on the Top-100 player list in 2019, and then followed that up with a No. 40 ranking in 2021, after tallying 7.5 sacks and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

A Good Problem to Have

Getting Chubb back in the lineup could be a gift and a curse for fellow Broncos’ pass rushers, though.

The old pass-rush mantra of “meet me there, or beat me there,” will be on full display at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field, as it’ll be a race to Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Denver has multiple QB hunters in their rotation, meaning there could be a plethora of times when the 2021 No. 1 overall pick is taken down on the soggy turf. Now that Chubb is set to return, it’ll create even more one-on-one opportunities for guys like Miller, Jones, and reserve outside linebacker Malik Redd, a budding pass rusher who had eight sacks in 2020.

And if getting at Lawrence simultaneously means guys have to share sacks, so be it. But those hunters may not like sharing the glory too much. When Miller took down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, in the September 12 season opener, for his first sack in almost two years, Miller was a split-second ahead of Jones to receive full credit for the takedown.

Miller said he felt Jones’s pain.