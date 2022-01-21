Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Makes Surprising Admission Heading Into Offseason

In a recent press conference, Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb was surprisingly candid when discussing his performance this past season. When reflecting on the season, Chubb called 2021 his “worst year as a pro”:

This year was honestly probably my worst year as a pro, if I do say so myself.

Health Played a Major Factor in Chubb’s Struggles

2021 was, without a doubt, Chubb’s worst season. In seven games, he failed to record a sack and generated only 10 pressures.

In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked Chubb as the worst edge rusher in the NFL this season. He received an overall grade of 45.0, which was 114th out of 114 qualifying edge rushers.

Chubb referenced his health as a reason for his struggles. He underwent ankle surgeries in both May and September.

All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle [injury], and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went. It was just one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.

Chubb is primed to bounce back

Despite a disappointing season, the 25-year-old seems primed for a bounce-back season. Chubb stated that he is fully healthy and ready to work:

This offseason is probably my first time since my rookie year I’m coming out fully healthy going into the offseason, so I’m so excited about that, and I’m so excited to just put my head down and work.

Chubb will have extra motivation next season, as it will be the final year of his current contract with the Broncos. He is set to make approximately $12.7 million next season, and then, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

If Chubb has a good year, he could potentially make himself a lot of money on the open market, as edge rusher is a premium position.

Prior to this season, Chubb was one of the best young edge rushers in the league. In 2020, he had seven and a half sacks and 34 pressures.

Chubb has struggled with injuries over the past few years. He tore his ACL in 2019, and he suffered three different ankle injuries over the last two seasons.

His rookie season was the only season, in which Chubb played all 16 games. He was fantastic recording a career-high 12 sacks and 36 pressures.

The Broncos’ defense was excellent in 2021 allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons led an impressive secondary, which allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns in the league this season.

Still, their pass rush could improve. The Broncos were only 18th in the NFL in sacks this season. After trading Von Miller, the Broncos will need Chubb to be at the top of his game.

A healthy Chubb should alleviate Denver’s lack of pass-rushing production next season, and he could elevate their defense to an even higher level.