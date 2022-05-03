Broncos Free Agent CB Bryce Callahan Listed As ‘Best Fit’ For Division Rival

Over six weeks into free agency, former Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan remains on the open market. Callahan played a key role for the Broncos’ defense over the past two seasons starting 16 games.

Callahan played at an elite level in 2020. When targeted, he allowed a passer rating of only 47.8, which was the lowest in the NFL.

With the addition of K’Waun Williams, re-signing Callahan seems like a long shot for the Broncos. In addition, they signed a pair of cornerbacks last week, and they drafted cornerback Damarri Mathis in the fourth round and cornerback Faion Hicks in the seventh round.

As a result, the Broncos now have nine cornerbacks on their roster, including Mathis and Hicks. Callahan is a talented player, but the Broncos are simply overloaded at cornerback at the moment.

Following the conclusion of the NFL draft, free agency has started to heat up again, as teams have a clear picture of their remaining needs. Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

So, where will Callahan land?

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

The Chargers Are a Good Fit for Callahan

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton listed the Los Angeles Chargers as the best fit for Callahan.

The Chargers had a need in the secondary heading into the draft. They selected Ja’Sir Taylor out of Wake Forest in the sixth round, and he could contribute right away on special teams. But in terms of building out their depth at cornerback, there’s still room for them to bring in a veteran. J.C. Jackson is the team’s clear No. 1. Asante Samuel Jr. played on the outside last season, and signing someone like Bryce Callahan to man the slot would allow the team to keep the second-year player on the boundary. Now 30 years old and coming off an injury, Callahan wouldn’t break the bank for the Bolts, but as a rotational player he could still allow them to maximize their existing strengths at the position. The Chargers still have a healthy amount of cap space left (approximately $18.3 million). And the team has a track record of signing free-agent defensive backs since the arrival of head coach Brandon Staley, who formerly served as a Broncos assistant.

As Bruton mentioned, the Chargers have plenty of cap space left to sign Callahan. In fact, they have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL right now.

The Chargers’ Secondary Still Has Room to Improve

J.C. Jackson is locked in as the Chargers’ top cornerback, but there is a significant drop-off between Jackson and the rest of the depth chart. Last season, Asante Samuel Jr. had a PFF grade of 56.4, which ranked 90th out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks. Michael Davis was not any better, as his PFF grade of 54.0 ranked 97th among cornerbacks.

The Chargers’ defense has two top-level edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and Derwin James remains one of the most talented safeties in the NFL. However, they could use another proven veteran option in the secondary.

On paper, Callahan makes perfect sense.