Broncos Insider: Former CB Is a Player to ‘Keep An Eye On’

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is a player to keep an eye on for the Denver Broncos, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado.

Could we see a return of maybe a Chris Harris Jr. at the corner position? Just keep your eye on that. We’re going to be playing a lot of dime [and] a lot of heavy nickel. It’s going to be a defensive back heavy defense. They’re going to need the corners to be able to do it. I think they can bring Bryce [Callahan] back and bring Chris in.

Harris spent nine seasons with the Broncos from 2011 to 2019. During his tenure with the Broncos, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion.

Harris is no longer an All-Pro caliber cornerback, but he is still a solid player. Last season, PFF ranked Harris as the 60th-best cornerback among 116 qualifiers.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, Harris was relied on to play a large role as a starting outside cornerback. In Denver, the Broncos already have Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, so Harris will not have to consistently match up with the other team’s best wide receiver.

Harris can provide some quality depth to the Broncos’ cornerback group. As Allbright mentioned, the Broncos’ defense will be playing a lot of dime under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, so cornerback depth will be necessary.

Harris will also not likely command a large contract. For the right price, he could be a solid defensive addition.

The Broncos Need to Re-Sign Bryce Callahan

Bryce Callahan is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Callahan is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL. His 2020 season was, in particular, fantastic. When targeted, Callahan allowed a passer rating of only 47.8, which was the lowest in the entire league.

In addition, Callahan had a PFF coverage grade of 86.7.

PFF projects Callahan to receive a contract worth $5 million per year, which seems low to me. At that price, Callahan would be an excellent value signing.

Retaining Callahan needs to be a big priority for the Broncos, especially as they transition to a cornerback-heavy scheme under Evero.

4 Broncos’ Cornerbacks Will Become Unrestricted Free Agents

The Broncos have four cornerbacks hitting free agency: Callahan, Kyle Fuller, Nate Hairston, and Mike Ford.

Fuller seems like a longshot to return. The former Pro Bowl cornerback signed a one-year, $9.5 million last offseason, and his first season in Denver was rocky. After an uneven start, former head coach Vic Fangio benched Fuller.

Hairston appeared in all 16 games last season. He played a limited role on defense, but he played 241 special teams snaps.

Similar to Hairston, Ford played a larger role on special teams than defense. Last season, he played only two defensive snaps, but he played 240 special teams snaps.

Regardless of whether the Broncos sign Harris, they will need to add some cornerback depth in either free agency or the NFL draft.